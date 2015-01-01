पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:ठंड से सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार से पीड़ित मरीजों की संख्या में 25 से 30% वृद्धि

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • एक दिन में आईजीआईएमएस में 1801 व पीएमसीएच में 1743 मरीज पहुंचे ओपीडी

ठंड की शुरुआत क्या हुई, सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार से लोग पीड़ित होने लगे हैं। अधिकतर लोग वायरल फीवर से पीड़ित हो रहे हैं। डाॅक्टराें की मानें तो अचानक ठंड की शुरूआत होने से यह समस्या हाे रही है। ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। पीएमसीएच के ओपीडी में सोमवार को 1743 मरीजों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया, जबकि आईजीआईएमएस में 1801 मरीजों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया।

आईजीआईएमएस के मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ. मनीष मंडल के मुताबिक इसमें जनरल मेडिसिन में 112 और पल्मोनोलॉजी विभाग में 87 मरीजों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। इसमें 58 मरीज सिर्फ सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार की शिकायत लेकर आए थे। वहीं पीएमसीएच के मेडिसिन विभाग के वरीय फिजिशियन डॉ. आरडी सिंह के मुताबिक मेडिसिन विभाग में करीब 250 मरीज रजिस्ट्रेशन कराए थे। इसमें 25 फीसदी मरीज सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार आदि से पीड़ित थे।

वहीं पीएमसीएच के पल्मोनोलॉजी विभाग के ओपीडी में 49 मरीज रजिस्ट्रेशन कराए थे। इसमें 30 से अधिक मरीज सर्दी-खांसी से पीड़ित थे। पीएमसीएच के मेडिसिन विभाग के हेड डॉ.मदनपाल सिंह ने बताया कि छठ के बाद ठंड बढ़ने से सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार के मरीजों में करीब 30 फीसदी की वृद्धि हुई है। वैसे भी इस मौसम में सर्दी, खांसी और वायरल फीवर से पीड़ित होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ जाती है।

एनएमसीएच में 1100 रजिस्ट्रेशन, अधिकतर को यही शिकायत

बदलते मौसम के कारण इन दिनों खांसी, सर्दी व बुखार से पीड़ित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। एनएमसीएच के सोमवार को करीब 1100 मरीजों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया, इनमें 900 से अधिक मरीज नए थे। इनमें से अधिकतर को इसी तरह की शिकायत थी। मेडिसिन विभाग के एचओडी डॉ. उमाशंकर प्रसाद ने बताया कि मौसम में परिवर्तन और अचानक पारा गिरने से सर्दी, खासी व बुखार से लोग पीड़ित हो रहे हैं। इससे बचने की जरूरत है।

अगर तेज बुखार और सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो तो तुरंत इसकी जांच कराएं। उन्होंने ठंड से बचने की भी सलाह दी है। कहा- रविवार को ओपीडी बंद रहता है, इस कारण भी सोमवार को मरीजों की संख्या अधिक रही। सात काउंटर पर मरीजों का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया। इनमें एक काउंटर इमरजेंसी के मरीजों के लिए था, जबकि एक पुराने मरीजों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के रिन्युअल के लिए था।

पीएमसीएच : डेंगू के सात सैंपल की जांच में और चार मरीज मिले

डेंगू मरीजों की संख्या अब धीरे-धीरे बढ़ने लगी है। पीएमसीएच के माइक्रोबायोलॉजी विभाग में सोमवार को सात सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिसमें चार की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। विभाग में अबतक 277 सैंपल की जांच की गई, जिसमें 70 की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव अाई। विभाग के हेड डॉ. एसएन सिंह ने कहा कि डेंगू के संदेह में जांच कराने के लिए मरीज आ रहे हैं, पर इनकी संख्या अभी कम है। जांच की सुविधा नि:शुल्क है।

डाॅक्टराें की राय में डेंगू का प्रकोप अभी जारी है, इसलिए मच्छरों से बचाव की जरूरत हैं। खासकर दिन में। क्योंकि, डेंगू के मच्छर दिन में काटते हैं। घर में दिन में भी मच्छरदानी या रिप्लेंट आदि का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए। बुजुर्ग और बच्चाें काे विशेष सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत हैं। इनकी इम्युनिटी पावर कम होती है। घर या आसपास में पानी जमा हो तो उसे साफ कर दें। डेंगू के मच्छर साफ पानी में ही पनपते हैं।

सभी पीएचसी में है जांच की सुविधा

जिन इलाकों में डेंगू के मरीज मिल रहे हैं, वहां संबंधित विभाग को फॉगिंग कराने का निर्देंश दिया गया है। सभी पीएचसी में डेंगू जांच की व्यवस्था की गई है।

- डॉ. वीणा कुमारी सिंह, सिविल सर्जन

एनएमसीएच में एक मरीज

एनएमसीएच के माइक्रोबायोलॉजी विभाग में सोमवार को डेंगू के लक्षण वाले सात मरीजों के सैंपल की जांच में एक में बीमारी की पुष्टि हुई है। नोडल चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा संजय कुमार ने जानकारी दी। वहीं चिकनगुनिया के लक्षण वाले दो मरीजों के सैंपल की जांच में बीमारी की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। अस्पताल में डेंगू के लक्षण वाले मरीजों की जांच की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। अस्पताल में डेंगू के मरीजों के लिए 10 बेड बनाए गए हैं।

