पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • 262 New Corona Cases In Patna, Ward Vacated With ICU, Bed Vacant In PMCH, NMCH, AIIMS Patna, Corona In Bihar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:पटना में कोविड के 262 नए मामले, अस्पतालों में ICU के साथ वार्ड भी खाली

पटना3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनएमसीएच की आईसीयू में 4 और जनरल में 92 बेड खाली
  • पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में आईसीयू और वार्ड 70 प्रतिशत बेड खाली

पटना में कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने के बाद भी अस्पतालों में बेड खाली पड़े हैं। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल (PMCH) में जहां 70 प्रतिशत बेड खाली पड़े हैं, वहीं नालंदा मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल (NMCH) की ICU में 50 प्रतिशत बेड खाली पड़े हैं। NMCH के जनरल कोरोना वार्ड में 92 बेड खाली हैं। एम्स पटना में मरीजों की भीड़ पहले की तरह है लेकिन ICU और वार्ड दोनों में नए मरीजों के लिए पर्याप्त जगह है। बिहार में 24 घंटे में 588 जबकि पटना में 262 नए मरीज मिले हैं। अब बिहार में कोविड के कुल 5103 एक्टिव मामले हैं।

एम्स में अधिक हैं कोरोना के मरीज

पटना एम्स में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या अधिक है। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज और नालंदा मेडिकल कॉलेज से 5 गुना अधिक मरीज एम्स में हैं। सामान्य कोरोना वार्ड में 100 बेड हैं, जबकि आईसीयू में 80 बेड हैं। बिहटा ESI हॉस्पिटल के बंद होने के बाद एम्स में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है लेकिन अभी भी ICU और सामान्य वार्ड पहले की तरह फुल नहीं हैं।

NMCH में 92 बेड खाली

नालंदा मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में गुरुवार को सभी 92 बेड सामान्य कोरोना वार्ड में खाली पड़े थे। यहां आईसीयू में 8 बेड हैं जिनमें गुरुवार को 4 मरीज भर्ती थे। ऑक्सीजन पाइपलाइन के साथ 100 बेड खाली रहे। वेंटिलेंटर की संख्या 38 है, गुरुवार को ये सभी खाली पड़े थे। NMCH में कोरोना के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. मुकुल कुमार ने बताया कि 24 घंटे में कोई मौत नहीं हुई है और कोई मरीज गंभीर भी नहीं है।

PMCH में 24 मरीज भर्ती

पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में गुरुवार को कुल 24 मरीज भर्ती थे। 24 घंटे में 3 को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। ICU में 10 मरीज हैं जिनमें 3 वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। एक की हालत काफी गंभीर है। 100 बेड पर ऑक्सीजन पाइपलाइन की सप्लाई है लेकिन अभी पर्याप्त बेड खाली पड़े हैं। PMCH में कोरोना के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. अरुण अजय का कहना है कि कोरोना के केस बढ़े हैं लेकिन नए मरीजों के लिए बेड खाली हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और साल का आखिरी मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें