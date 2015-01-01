पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएमसीएच में लापरवाही:महज 5 लाख के लिए 28 मरीजों को नहीं मिल रही रेडियोथेरेपी, कैंसर बढ़ने का खतरा

पटना31 मिनट पहले
पीएमसीएच के इस विभाग में सेंकाई की व्यवस्था मुफ्त होने की वजह से यहां अधिकांश गरीब मरीज इलाज के लिए यहां आते हैं।
  • 28 नवंबर से खराब है कोबाल्ट मशीन क्योंकि नहीं भरा एनुअल मेंटेनेंस का पैसा
  • हानिकारक है सेंकाई में 5 दिन से अधिक दिन की देरी : विशेषज्ञ
  • प्राइवेट सेंकाई के लिए 80 से 1.40 लाख रुपए करना पड़ता है खर्च

पीएमसीएच के रेडियोथेरेपी विभाग में कैंसर मरीजों की कोबाल्ट मशीन से सेंकाई बंद हो गई है। कोबाल्ट मशीन में माइनर गड़बड़ी की वजह से सेंकाई बंद है। दूर-दराज के भर्ती मरीजों की परेशानी बढ़ती जा रही है। वहीं अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि कंपनी का एनुअल मेंटेनेंस का पैसा बकाया है। इसी वजह से कंपनी वाले ठीक करने के लिए नहीं आ रहे हैं।

यह बकाया रकम लगभग पांच लाख रुपए है। 28 नवंबर को मशीन में गड़बड़ी आ गई। इसके बाद से कैंसर मरीजों की सेंकाई नहीं हो सकी। विशेषज्ञों की माने तो सेंकाई में पांच दिन से अधिक का गैप नहीं होना चाहिए। सेंकाई में अधिक गैप होने पर सेंकाई का प्रभाव कम हो जाता है। यहां तो मशीन को बंद हुए 15 दिन हो गए। पीएमसीएच एकमात्र अस्पताल जहां मुफ्त में होता है इलाज और सेंकाईपीएमसीएच के इस विभाग में सेंकाई की व्यवस्था मुफ्त होने की वजह से यहां अधिकांश गरीब मरीज इलाज के लिए यहां आते हैं। राज्य में पीएमसीएच ही एक मात्र अस्पताल हैं जहां कैंसर मरीज की सेंकाई से लेकर इलाज की सुविधा मुफ्त में मिलती है। प्राइवेट में सेंकाई के लिए 80 हजार से 1.40 लाख रुपए खर्च करने पड़ते हैं। यहां इलाज कराने के लिए दूर-दूर से मरीज आते हैं। यहां तक कि दूसरे राज्यों से भी मरीज इलाज और सेंकाई के लिए आते हैं। सोर्स नया होने से सेंकाई में बहुत कम लगता है समय

2018 में इस मशीन में नया सोर्स डाला गया था। इस वजह से मरीज के सेंकाई बहुत कम समय लगता है। सूत्रों की माने तो मशीन का एनुअल मेंटेनेंस नहीं होने की वजह से मशीन में गड़बड़ी आ गई है। एनुअल मेनटेनेंस का समय अक्टूबर में खत्म हो गया है। सेंकाई के लिए मरीज का डोज फिक्स करना पड़ता है। फिलहाल वह डोज ही नहीं फिक्स हो पा रहा है। इसी वजह से सेंकाई संभव नहीं है। विभाग में भर्ती कैंसर मरीज सेंकाई शुरू होने का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। विभिन्न जिलों के मरीज हैं यहां भर्तीकैंसर के इलाज के तीन प्रमुख चरण है। कीमो थेरेपी, रेडियोथेरेपी और सर्जरी। कई मरीजों को तीनों की आवश्यकता होती है। तो कुछ को अलग-अलग इलाज की जरूरत पड़ती है। रेडियोथेरेपी इसमें काफी अहम है। यहां भागलपुर, बिहारशरीफ, शिवहर, गोपालगंज, वैशाली, मोकामा की भर्ती महिला कैंसर की पीड़ितों की माने तो रेडिएशन थेरेपी प्राइवेट में कराने की स्थिति होती यहां क्यों भर्ती होते।

इन सभी का रेडिएशन का कोर्स अधूरा है। किसी को 25 दिन का डोज था तो उसे आठ ही पड़ा है। किसी को चार तो किसी को पांच ही डोज पड़ा है। किसी की अभी शुरूआत हुई है। सभी का एक ही सवाल-रेडिएशन कब शुरू होगा? रेडिएशन खत्म हो जाता तो कोर्स पूरा करके घर चले जाते। हमलोग गरीब है। प्राइवेट में रेडिएशन नहीं करा सकते हैं?

पैसा बकाया, इसलिए नहीं हो रहा इलाज

कोबाल्ट मशीन में गड़बड़ी आ गई है। कंपनी का एनुअल मेंटेनेंस का पैसा बकाया है। इसी वजह से कंपनी वाले ठीक करने के लिए नहीं आ रहे हैं। पर आश्वासन मिला है जल्द ही मशीन की मेंटनेंस करा ली जाएगी। उम्मीद है जल्द रेडिएशन थेरेपी की सुविधा बहाल हो जाएगी। -डॉ. पीएन पंडित, विभागाध्यक्ष, रेडियोथेरेपी विभाग

