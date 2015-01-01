पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्णय:विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत पर 3 से भाजपा विधायक धन्यवाद यात्रा पर निकलेंगे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी 243 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में जाकर लोगों का आभार व्यक्त करेंगे

भाजपा के विधायक 3 दिसंबर से धन्यवाद यात्रा पर निकलेंगे। यह जानकारी पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत के लिए हम बिहार की जनता का आभार व्यक्त करेंगे। यह यात्रा 25 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। इस दौरान सभी 243 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में जाएंगे। जायसवाल भाजपा विधानमंडल दल की बैठक के बाद प्रदेश दफ्तर में पत्रकारों से बात कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि सदन के अंदर भाजपा विधायक एकजुट रहेंगे और एनडीए के रुप में संगठित रूप से विपक्ष के हर सवाल का जवाब देंगे। सदन में एनडीए सरकार के बेहतर कार्यों को हथियार बनाएंगे। बैठक में पार्टी विधायक नंदकिशोर यादव मौजूद नहीं थे। इसके पहले बैठक में सुशील कुमार मोदी ने विधायकों को सुझाव दिया कि वे गांवों में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान नहीं जा पाए हैं, वहां सबसे पहले जाएं।

सभी पंचायतों में जाएं और वोट देने-न देने वाले सभी मतदाताओं का आभार व्यक्त करें। शादी-विवाद, श्राद्ध आदि किसी भी आमंत्रण को नहीं छोड़े, अपना मोबाइल हमेशा ऑन रखें। घर या कार्यालय में दो घंटे मिलने की जगह तय करें।

मोदी से मिले 40 से अधिक विधायक

विधानसभा में शपथ लेने के बाद 30 से अधिक विधायक पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी से मिलने विधानपरिषद स्थित उनके चैम्बर पहुंचे। अधिसंख्य ने उनके पैर छुए और उनसे आशीर्वाद भी लिया। मोदी ने उनसे हाल-चाल पूछा और उनके-उनके क्षेत्रों की फीडबैक ली। उन्होंने हर जिले में एनडीए के जीत का गणित भी जाना।

विधायकों से वोट ट्रेंड की भी विस्तार से जानकारी ली। चुनाव में खड़े तमाम उम्मीदवारों का रिकार्ड भी खंगाला। इसके पहले विधानसभा में शपथ ग्रहण की पूरी कार्यवाही मोदी अपने कमरे में बैठकर टीवी पर देखते रहे। इस दौरान भाजपा विधायकों का उनके पास आने-जाने का सिलसिला चलता रहा। दिन में दो बजे मोदी ने घर से लाया अपने टिफिन से सादा भोजन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें