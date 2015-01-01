पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • 3.14 Crore Assets Of Five Including Former Superintendent Of PMCH Confiscated; Action Taken Under Prevention Of Money Laundering Act

दवा घोटाला:पीएमसीएच के पूर्व अधीक्षक सहित पांच की 3.14 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त; प्रिवेंशन ऑफ मनी लॉड्रिंग एक्ट के तहत हुई कार्रवाई

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पटना, गाजियाबाद, पुणे, बंगलुरू में 9 प्लाॅट व फ्लैट कब्जे में

पीएमसीएच दवा घोटाले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने तत्कालीन अधीक्षक ओपी चौधरी सहित पांच लोगों की 3 करोड़ 14 लाख 221 रुपए की चल-अचल संपत्ति जब्त कर ली है। ईडी ने आरोपियों की पटना, गाजियाबाद, पुणे और बंगलुरू में 9 प्लाॅट और फ्लैट जब्त की है जिसकी कीमत 2,60,04,174 रुपए है।

इसके अलावा 25,86,602 लाख की तीन गाड़ियां और विभिन्न बैंक खातों में जमा 28,09,445 रुपए जब्त की है। करीब 12 करोड़ 63 लाख का यह घोटाला वर्ष 2008-09 और 2009-10 में दवा, उपकरण, केमिकल आदि की खरीद में हुई गड़बड़ियों से जुड़ा है। इस मामले में ईडी ने पीएमसीएच के तत्कालीन अधीक्षक ओम प्रकाश चौधरी व अन्य के खिलाफ प्रिवेंशन ऑफ मनी लॉड्रिंग एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की थी।

आरोपियों की तीन गाड़ियां व बैंक खातों में जमा 28 लाख भी जब्त

जांच में यह बात सामने आई कि पीएमसीएच के अधिकारियों ने वर्ष 2008-9 एवं 2009-10 में लोकल एजेंट और कमीशन एजेंट के मार्फत दवा, केमिकल, उपकरण व मशीन की खरीद की थी। इस खरीद में तय मापदंड को दरकिनार कर दिया गया था।

जांच में यह बात भी सामने आई कि तत्कालीन अधीक्षक ओपी चौधरी, तत्कालीन उपाधीक्षक गणेश प्रसाद, फैकल्टी हेड व अन्य लोगों ने सप्लायरों के साथ मिलीभगत कर काफी ऊंचे दर पर आवश्यकता से कई गुना अधिक मात्रा में दवा, केमिकल, उपकरण व मशीन आदि की खरीद की।

इससे राज्य सरकार को राजस्व का नुकसान हुआ। जांच के आधार पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने मनी लौंड्रिंग के जरिए बनाई गई 3,14,00,221 रुपए की संपत्ति का पता लगाया जिसे जब्त किया गया है। ईडी के अनुसार इस मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई जारी है।

हाईकाेर्ट के आदेश पर ही विजिलेंस काे सौंपी थी जांच
सूत्रों के अनुसार घोटाला की भनक तब लगी जब विजिलेंस के पास शिकायत पहुंचने लगी। 2013 में पटना उच्च न्यायालय में एक याचिका दायर की गई थी, जिसमें पीएमसीएच में दवा घोटाला की जांच स्वतंत्र एजेंसी से कराने की जरूरत बताई गई थी।

पटना उच्च न्यायालय ने याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद जांच विजिलेंस को सौंप दी। विजिलेंस ने जांच के बाद मामले में 27 फरवरी, 2015 को आरोपपत्र दायर कर दिया। विजिलेंस की अदालत ने इस मामले में 15 अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध आरोप गठित कर दिया है।

गुरुगोविंद सिंह अस्पताल का एकाउंटेंट 50 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार

विजिलेंस ब्यूरो ने शुक्रवार को पटना सिटी स्थित गुरुगोविंद सिंह सदर अस्पताल के क्लर्क-सह-एकाउंटेंट अंजनी कुमार वर्मा को 50 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार किया। ब्यूरो के अनुसार अस्पताल के वर्तमान लिपिक परिवादी दीपक कुमार शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि आरोपी स्थापना लिपिक अंजनी कुमार वर्मा द्वारा प्रोत्साहन राशि एवं वेतनादि का भुगतान करने के लिए रिश्वत की मांग की जा रही है।

आराेप सही पाए जाने के बाद उपरोक्त डीएसपी सत्यनारायण राम के नेतृत्व में एक धावादल का गठन किया गया। धावा दल ने शुक्रवार को अंजनी कुमार वर्मा को उनके कक्ष में ही 50 हजार रिश्वत लेते रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार किया। अभियुक्त को पूछताछ के बाद निगरानी की अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें