चोरों का आतंक:4 माह में चोरी की 40 वारदात, काेई गिरफ्तारी नहीं

पटना9 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • छठ के बाद से जिले में बढ़ी घटनाएं, अबतक बदमाश 15 घरों को बना चुके हैं निशाना

(शशि सागर) बीते चार महीने में राजधानी में चोरी की 40 से अधिक चोरी की घटनाएं हुईं। इनमें से कई वीआईपी के घरों में चोरी की घटनाएं हुईं। इन घटनाओं में कुछ वारदात ऐसे भी थे, जहां से शातिरों ने लगभग एक करोड़ मूल्य तक के कैश, जेवरात और अन्य महंगे समान की चोरी की। लेकिन, जिस हिसाब से चोरी की घटनाएं हुईं पुलिस बरामदगी नहीं कर पाई।

छठ के बाद से फिर चोरी की घटनाएं बढ़ी हैं। अबतक 15 घरों में चोरी की घटनाएं सामने आ चुकी हैं। इन मामलों में पुलिस किसी को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी है। 20 जुलाई को शास्त्रीनगर थाने के जयप्रकाश नगर में शातिर चोरों ने मर्चेंट नेवी के कैप्टन राकेश कुमार के घर चोरी की बड़ी घटना को अंजाम दिया।

इसकी जांच के लिए सिटी एसपी मध्य के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी गठित की गई थी। एसआईटी में एएसपी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर भी थे। दो-दो आईपीएस वाली यह एसआईटी पांच महीने बाद भी किसी शातिर को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी। जुलाई, अगस्त और सितंबर में लगातार चोरी की घटनाएं हो रही थीं। ताबड़तोड़ हो रही घटनाओं के बाद दीघा, राजीवनगर, रुपसपुर थाने की पुलिस और स्पेशल सेल की टीम ने छह शातिरों को गिरफ्तार किया था। ये सभी शातिर यूपी और एमपी के थे।

कई हाईप्रोफाइल घरों से करोड़ों की चोरी, बरामदगी शून्य
पांच महीने में कई हाईप्रोफाइल घरों से करोड़ों की चोरी हुई। जुलाई में मर्चेंट नेवी के कैप्टन के घर से लगभग डेढ़ करोड़ की चोरी हुई। अगस्त में एक बड़े मार्बल व्यवसायी के घर से लगभग एक करोड़ की ज्वेलरी और कैश की चोरी हुई। अगस्त में ही बुद्धा काॅलोनी थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाले एलआईसी के एक बड़े अधिकारी के घर से 20 लाख से अधिक की चोरी हुई। 22 नवंबर को ही सेल टैक्स के रिटायर्ड कमिश्नर के घर से 20 लाख से अधिक की चोरी हुई। किसी मामले में काेई बरामदगी नहीं हाे सकी।

