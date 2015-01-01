पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:आंखों में ड्राइनेस के मामले में 40 से 50 फीसदी की वृद्धि, काेराेना काल में स्क्रीन टाइम बढ़ने से बढ़ी शिकायत

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
आईजीआईएमएस के नेत्र विभाग के ओपीडी में आंखों में ड्राइनेस की शिकायत लेकर आने वाले बच्चों की संख्या में 40 से 50 फीसदी की वृद्धि हुई है। बच्चे इससे अधिक पीड़ित हैं। वैसे आंखों में ड्राइनेस की शिकायत हर उम्र के लोगों में मिल रही है।

मंगलवार को इसकी पुष्टि संस्थान के मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ. मनीष मंडल और वरीय नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. निलेश मोहन ने की। उन्होंने बताया कि काफी बच्चे आंखों में ड्राइनेस की शिकायत लेकर आ रहे हैं। सिर्फ बच्चों के आंखों में ड्राइनेस को लेकर ओपीडी में 40 से 50 फीसदी की वृद्धि हुई है। स्क्रीन टाइम बढ़ने से बच्चों के नींद में भी खलल पड़ गई है। बच्चे आंखों में दर्द की भी शिकायत कर रहे हैं। डाॅ. मनीष मंडल के मुताबिक कोरोना काल में बच्चों से लेकर बुजुर्गों तक का स्क्रीन टाइम बढ़ गया है। यानी मोबाइल, लैप टॉप, कंप्यूटर और टीवी पर इनका अधिकांश समय व्यतीत हो रहा है। खासकर, स्कूली बच्चों की पढ़ाई मोबाइल और लैपटॉप पर हो रही है। आउटडोर गेम बंद होने से मनोरंजन भी मोबाइल पर ही हो रहा है। इस वजह से बच्चों का स्क्रीन टाइम बढ़ गया है।

स्कूल की पढ़ाई के बाद परीक्षा भी मोबाइल और लैपटॉप पर देनी पड़ रही है। महिला और बुजुर्गों भी समय गुजारने के लिए टीवी देख रहे हैं। इस कारण इन लोगों में आंखों में ड्राइनेस की शिकायत बढ़ गई है। बच्चों में ड्राइनेस की वजह से आंखों में इचिंग (खुजली), फ्रंटल हेडेक (अधकपारी), जलन, आंखों की थकान, लालीपन, नींद में कमी की समस्या देखी जा रही है। नींद में भी और चिड़चिड़ापन बच्चाें में आम शिकायत है।

ऐसे करें बचाव
यदि लगातार मोबाइल और लैपटॉप का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं तो बीच-बीच में लंबी दूरी पर देखने की कोशिश करें। इससे आंखों थोड़ी राहत मिलेगी। संभव हो तो बीच-बीच में ऑफ स्क्रीन हो जाएं। घर में जगह हाे तो खेलकूद करें। ठंडे पानी से नियमित आंखाें काे धोएं। काेई समस्या हाे ताे डाॅक्टर से सलाह लें।

