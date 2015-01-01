पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:दाखिल खारिज के 40006 मामले लंबित, 31 तक नहीं निबटाने पर हाेगी कार्रवाई

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • 31 तक नहीं निबटाने पर हाेगी कार्रवाई सदर प्रखंड में सबसे अधिक 6233, घोसवरी में सबसे कम 189 मामले

पटना जिले में ऑनलाइन दाखिल खारिज के 40,006 मामले लंबित हैं। इसको 31 दिसंबर तक पूरा करने का टास्क दिया गया है। 31 दिसंबर तक पूरा नहीं होने पर डीसीएलआर, सीओ, राजस्व कर्मचारी सहित अंचल कार्यालय के अन्य संबंधित अधिकारी को चिह्नित कर कार्रवाई हाेगी। राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग के नए आदेश के अनुसार ऑनलाइन दाखिल खारिज के मामले को 35 दिन में निष्पादित करना है।

जिस आवेदन पर विवाद हो उसका निष्पादन 75 दिन में करना अनिवार्य है। पहले ऑनलाइन दाखिल खरिज के आवेदन को 18 दिन और विवाद होने की स्थिति में 60 दिन में निष्पादित करना था। इसके बाद पिछले नियम के अनुसार वर्तमान आदेश में 3 दिन का समय दिया गया है। जिसकी ऑनलाइन इंट्री करना है। यानी, संबंधित व्यक्ति को बुलाकर कागजात देना है।

डीएम कुमार रवि ने सभी भूमि सुधार उपसमाहर्ता और अंचलाधिकारी को विभाग के आदेश के अनुरूप लंबित मामलों का 31 दिसंबर तक निष्पादन करने का टास्क दिया है। इसमें लापरवाही बरतने वालों पर कार्रवाई होगी। इसकी मॉनिटरिंग हर सप्ताह होगी।

प्रखंडवार लंबित मामले

प्रखंड लंबित फतुहा 1682 नौबतपुर 2859 पुनपुन 2302 मसौढ़ी 2075 धनरूआ 1542 बिक्रम 494 पालीगंज 385 दुल्हिन बाजार 1127 बख्तियारपुर 871 बाढ़ 1206 मोकामा 635 खुसरूपुर 769 पंडारक 960 अथमलगोला 318 बेलछी 312 घोसवरी 189 दनियावां 387 पटना सदर 6233 फुलवारीशरीफ 4019 संपतचक 2554 दानापुर 3868 मनेर 1972 बाढ़ 2247

