पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:402 लोगों की हुई जांच कोई नहीं मिला संक्रमित

बिहिया/ शाहपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कम हो रहा संक्रमण, पर लापरवाही पड़ेगी भारी

कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। गुरूवार को बिहिया और शाहपुर प्रखंड में 4 जगहों पर कैम्प लगाकर कुल 402 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। जांच में सभी लोग स्वस्थ मिले। बिहिया प्रखंड में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, बिहिया और नगर स्थित एसबीआई की बैंक शाखा परिसर में कैम्प लगा। दोनों जगहों पर आयोजित कैम्प में कुल 200 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। जांच में सभी लोग स्वस्थ पाए गये। इस संबंध में सीएचसी, बिहिया के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. नंदकिशोर प्रसाद ने बताया कि अस्पताल में 50 लोगों का और एसबीआई की बैंक शाखा परिसर में 150 लोगों समेत कुल 200 लोगों का रैपिड एंटीजन मशीन से कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। इसमें सभी लोग स्वस्थ मिले। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर चौकसी व सतर्कता के साथ-साथ ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच आवश्यक है। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की है कि सभी लोग मास्क का उपयोग जरूर करें। नहीं तो थोड़ी सी भी लापरवाही संक्रमण के खतरे को बढ़ा सकती है। शाहपुर प्रखंड में गुरुवार को कुल 202 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। जांच में सभी लोग स्वस्थ पाए गये। इधर जानकारी दी गई कि कोरोना का संक्रमण धीरे-धीरे कम होने लगा है, पर इसका मतलब यह नहीं की हमलोग लापरवाही शुरू कर दें।

कैम्प का आयोजन आगे भी जारी रहेगा
इस संबंध में रेफरल अस्पताल, शाहपुर के चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. केपी महतो ने बताया कि रेफरल अस्पताल, शाहपुर और प्रखंड के झौंवा गांव में कैम्प लगाकर कुल 202 लोगों का कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। इसमें सभी लोग स्वस्थ मिले। उन्होंने बताया कि कैम्प का आयोजन आगे भी जारी रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें