कोरोना:पटना में 432 नए पॉजिटिव, 24 घंटे में पूरे बिहार के आधे कोरोना मरीज यहीं मिले

पटना43 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • प्रदेश में 865 नए संक्रमित, पांच और मरीजों की गई जान

पटना में कोरोना के केस बढ़ने लगे हैं। सोमवार को पूरे बिहार में 865 नए मरीज मिले, जबकि केवल पटना में 432 मिले हैं।

पटना में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 38111 हो गई है। इनमें 35888 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 1940 एक्टिव केस हैं। जिले में अबतक 283 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। साेमवार काे पीएमसीएच में 777 सैंपल की जांच में 19 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई जिनमें एक स्वास्थ्य कर्मी भी है।

पटना एम्स में आठ नए मरीज भर्ती हुए। इनमें पटना के दो मरीज हैं। ये मरीज बुद्धा काॅलाेनी और खगौल के रहने वाले हैं। ठीक होने पर 16 मरीजों को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दी गई है। इनमें पटना के 12 मरीज हैं।

