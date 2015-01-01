पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • 48 Newly Elected MLAs Are Fond Of Weapons, 21 Most In BJP, 15 Arms Lovers In RJD; Criminal Case On 29

हथियारों वाले विधायक:नवनिर्वाचित 48 विधायक हथियारों के हैं शौकीन, सबसे ज्यादा भाजपा में 21, राजद में 15 शस्त्र प्रेमी; 29 पर क्रिमिनल केस

पटना9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एनडीए की जीत पर पटना सिटी चौक पर जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता।
  • 2015 में 63 विधायक थे असलहाधारी, जदयू में थे सबसे ज्यादा हथियार पसंद

(कुणाल किशोर) विधानसभा में इस दफा 48 हथियार पसंद विधायक चुने गए हैं। इनमें दो महिला विधायक भी हैं। पिछली विधानसभा की अपेक्षा इस संख्या में 15 यानी 6.17% की कमी हुई है। पिछली बार 63 यानी 25.92% विधायकों के पास हथियारों के लाइसेंस थे। इस बार चुने गए विधायकों में रिवॉल्वर, राइफल, बंदूक और पिस्टल के शौकीनों की सबसे ज्यादा तादाद भाजपा में 21 है।

कांग्रेस और एआईएमआईएम में सबसे कम 1-1 है। हथियार पसंद विधायकों में दूसरे स्थान पर राजद है। राजद के जीते 75 विधायकों में 15 असलहाधारी हैं। पिछली विधानसभा में 22 हथियार पसंद विधायकों के साथ अव्वल रहा जदयू इस बार 7 असलहाधारी विधायकों के साथ तीसरे नंबर पर है।
असलहाधारी 48 में 34 विधायक दागी भी
असलहाधारी 48 विधायकों में 34 दागी भी हैं। उन पर कई गंभीर केस दर्ज हैं। सबसे ज्यादा साहेबगज से वीआईपी के टिकट पर सदन पहुंचे राजू कुमार सिंह पर 10 केस दर्ज हैं। उन पर हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास, धमकी, आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत भी केस दर्ज हैं। दूसरे स्थान पर अमनौर से जीते भाजपा विधायक कृष्ण कुमार मंटू हैं। उन पर आपराधिक षडयंत्र करने, मारपीट, हत्या के प्रयास समेत 9 मामले दर्ज हैं। तीसरे स्थान पर मनेर से चुने गए राजद विधायक भाई वीरेंद्र हैं। उन पर सरकारी काम में बाधा और मारपीट समेत 8 केस हैं।
29 विधायकों के पास एक से अधिक हथियार
नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों में असलहा पसंद 48 में 29 के पास एक से ज्यादा हथियारों के लाइसेंस हैं। उनके पास रिवॉल्वर, राइफल और बंदूकें भी हैं। महनार से चुनी गई राजद विधायक बीना देवी के साथ उनके पति के नाम भी पिस्टल के लाइसेंस हैं। प्राणपुर से जीतीं भाजपा विधायक निशा सिंह भी असलहाधारी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें