विधानसभा चुनाव:पटना के 9 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 51.2 फीसदी मतदान; सबसे अधिक मनेर में 61.8, सबसे कम दीघा में 34.5

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार को जिले के एक बूथ पर घोड़े पर सवार होकर वोट देने के लिए जाते मतदाता।
  • मनेर-फुलवारीशरीफ में पिछली बार से ज्यादा वोट, बाकी में घटा

विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में मंगलवार को पटना जिले के 9 विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 51.2 फीसदी वोट पड़े। इनमें बख्तियारपुर, दीघा, बांकीपुर, कुम्हरार, पटना साहिब, फतुहा, दानापुर, मनेर और फुलवारी विधानसभा क्षेत्र शामिल हैं। इन क्षेत्राें में सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक मतदान हुआ। इन क्षेत्रों के 176 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गई है।

डीएम कुमार रवि ने कहा कि बख्तियारपुर में 59.2 फीसदी, दीघा 34.5, बांकीपुर में 35.9, कुम्हरार में 36.4, पटना साहिब में 50.6, फतुहा में 59.7, दानापुर में 49.8, मनेर में 61.8 और फुलवारीशरीफ में 59.76 फीसदी मतदान हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन की टीम ने सभी जगह शांतिपूर्ण और निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराया है।

इसके लिए चुनाव ड्यूटी करने वाले सभी अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को बधाई दी है। मतदान से पहले मॉक पोल के दौरान करीब दो दर्जन ईवीएम में तकनीकी गड़बड़ी आई थी, जिसे तत्काल दुरुस्त कर लिया गया। मतदान शुरू होने के बाद कुछ जगहों पर ईवीएम-वीवीपैट को लेकर शिकायत आई थी, लेकिन ईवीएम दस्ता द्वारा तत्काल दुरुस्त कर मतदान चालू कर दिया गया। मनेर और फुलवारीशरीफ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 2015 के मुकाबले वोट प्रतिशत बढ़ा है, जबकि बख्तियारपुर, दीघा, बांकीपुर, कुम्हरार, पटना साहिब, फतुहा और दानापुर विधानसभा में घटा है। पटना शहरी क्षेत्र के तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 40 प्रतिशत से कम मतदान हुआ है।

चुनाव आयोग ने जिला प्रशासन को 40 फीसदी से कम मतदान वाले बूथों पर जागरुकता अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया था। इसके बावजूद दीघा में 34.5 फीसदी, बांकीपुर में 35.9 फीसदी और कुम्हरार में 36.4 फीसदी मतदान हुआ।
सेल्फी लेने की सुविधा, मगर मोबाइल पर रोक: आदर्श मतदान केंद्र, सशक्त मतदान केंद्र और वसुधा मतदान केंद्र पर सेल्फी लेने की व्यवस्था थी, लेकिन प्रशासन ने मोबाइल लेकर जाने पर रोक लगा दी। जो मोबाइल लेकर वोट देने पहुंच गए, उन्हें लौटना पड़ा।

परसा : मुखिया के पति को एक पार्टी के समर्थकों ने पीटा

फुलवारीशरीफ के सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी व बीडीओ जफरूद्दीन ने बताया कि कुरकुरी के बूथ संख्या-80, रानीपुर के बूथ संख्या-125, ढेलवा के बूथ संख्या-160, अलावलपुर के बूथ संख्या-300, कंसारी के बूथ संख्या-353 क, 100, 32 क, 92, 143, 146, 68, 94, 200 क, 42 पर ईवीएम में तकनीकी खराबी अाई। हालांकि 30 मिनट के अंदर इसे बदल दिया गया।

ईसापुर के बूथ संख्या-132 पर वाेटिंग कंपार्ट में अंधेरा होने की शिकायत पर वहां राेशनी का इंतजाम किया गया। परसा थाना अंतर्गत नत्थुपुर उत्क्रमित स्कूल में एक पार्टी के समर्थकों ने चिलबिली की मुखिया के पति शत्रुघ्न पासवान को पीट दिया और कपड़े तक फाड़ दिए। वह उन्हें वोटिंग के लिए किसी पर दबाव नहीं बनाने की सलाह दे रहे थे। अर्द्धसैनिक बल के जवानाें ने उन्हें थाने पहुंचाया।

