पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मत का दान:वैशाली जिले के छह विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 2705 बूथों पर हुआ 55.57 फीसदी मतदान

हाजीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह से बूथों पर वोटरों की लगी कतार, कुछ पर सोशल डिस्टेंस का कराया गया पालन, तो कहीं धरे रह गए नियम

कोरोना काल के बीच हो रहें विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान मंगलवार को वोटर संक्रमण के खतरे के प्रति लापरवाह नजर आए। बूथों पर लंबी कतारे दिखी और जमकर वोटरों ने अपने मत का प्रयोग किया। सुबह सात बजे से पहले ही बूथों पर वोटरों की कतार लगनी शुरू हो गई थी। लोग सबसे पहले मतदान करने के लिए उत्साहित दिख रहें थे। कई विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में ईवीएम खराब होने के कारण कई घंटों तक मतदान प्रभावित हुआ। हालांकि सुबह में मतदान का प्रतिशत कुछ धीमा जरूर रहा। लेकिन धीरे-धीरे जैसे-जैसे समय बीता, मतदान का प्रतिशत भी बढ़ा। वोटिंग को लेकर खासकर युवाओं में काफी उत्साह देखने को मिला, तो वही महिला वोटरों की संख्या भी बूथों पर लंबी दिखी।

बूथों पर सेनेटाइजेशन की भी व्यवस्था की गई थी। थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद भी वोटरों को मतदान के लिए अंदर जाने दिया जा रहा था। वहीं मतदान केंद्रों पर विधि व्यवस्था को लेकर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए थे। सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर अर्ध सैनिक बल के जवानों को तैनात किया गया था। वहीं सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस पदाधिकारी भी सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर विधि व्यवस्था का जायजा ले रहे थे। प्रशासनिक चुस्ती को देखते हुए मतदाताओं में भी उत्साह था। वे भयमुक्त होकर मतदान कर रहे थे। कोविड-19 को देखते हुए यह विधानसभा चुनाव हर मतदाताओं के लिए हर चुनाव से अलग था।
हर बूथ पर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम
चुनाव को लेकर जिले के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था चाक चौबंद देखने को मिली। जिले के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स की तैनाती की गई थी। पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स के जवान सख्ती के साथ ड्यूटी करते हुए नजर आए। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पुख्ता होने के कारण मतदान केंद्रों के आसपास असामाजिक तत्व पहुंचने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा सके। शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव को ले अधिकारी मतदान केंद्रों तक गश्त लगाते रहे। पारा मिलिट्री के जवानों के कारण मतदाता काफी आश्वस्त दिख रहे थे। एसपी मनीष कुमार सहित सभी वरीय पुलिस पदाधिकारी व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी बूथों पर भ्रमण करते हुए दिखे।

यहां विशेष तैयारी| कई सुविधाओं से लैस थे सभी मॉडल मतदान केंद्र, जिले में बने थे 266 सखी मतदान केंद्र

लोगों के उत्साह में दिखी कमी
चुनाव आयोग और सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का अनुपालन करना सबके लिए चुनौती थी। मतदान कर्मी व मतदाता दोनों गाइड लाइन के अनुपालन को लेकर जागरूक थे। किसी के अंदर मतदान की जल्दबाजी नहीं थी। मतदाता धैर्य पूर्वक मतदान कर रहे थे। विधानसभा चुनाव में नए मतदाताओं का भी जोश चरम पर था। उनके लिए यह चुनाव खास रहा। पहली बार मतदान करके वे अपने को गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहे थे।

सखी बूथों का नजारा अपने आप में खास
छह सीटों के 92 सखी मतदान केंद्र भी बनाए गए थे। सभी सखी बूथों पर अधिकारियों से लेकर जवान तक महिला थे। जो मतदाताओं को वोटिंग करने में मदद कर रह थे। बूथ पर सभी कर्मी महिला होने से महिला वोटरों को काफी उत्साह थी। महिला मतदाता बेहिचक महिला मतदानकर्मी से बात कर अपनी समस्या के संबंध में बात कर रहीं थीं।

266 बूथों पर थी वेबकास्टिंग की व्यवस्था
जिले के 266 बूथों पर वेबकास्टिंग से सीधी और ऑनलाइन नजर रखी गई। इन बूथों पर सारी गतिविधियों का सीधा प्रसारण हो रहा था। समाहरणालय परिसर में बने कन्ट्रोल रूम में संबंधित जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी के अलावा निर्वाचन आयोग ने वहां मतदान के समय हो रही सारी गतिविधियों का सीधा प्रसारण देखा।

आकर्षक थे सभी मॉडल बूथ
जिले के 6 मॉडल मतदान केन्द्र बनाएं गए थे। इन मतदान केंद्रों पर सभी तरह की सुविधाओं से लैस थे। सभी मॉडल मतदान परिसर को भी पंडाल एवं रंग बिरंगे रोशनी से सजाया गया था। हाजीपुर विधानसभा के लिए पासवान चौक स्थित गंडक परियोजना पूर्वी भवन में मॉडल केंद्र बनाया गया। वहीं गेट पर पहुंचने पर मतदाताओं का स्वागत किया जा रहा था। अधिकारियों ने स्वंय इसकी शुरूआत की। आकर्षक स्वागत द्वार बनाया गया था। वहां मतदाता के वेट करने के लिए वेटिंग हॉल सोफा के साथ लैस था।

जिसमें विशेषकर वृद्ध महिला व पुरूष मतदाता आराम से अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते दिखे गए। गेप पर सेनेटाइजर, टेंपरेचर मापक मशीन एवं ग्लब्स मतदाताओं को दिए जा रहें थे। बूथ पर हेल्पडेस्क भी बनाए गए थे, जिस पर बिना पर्ची के आए लोगों को क्रम संख्या बताया जा रहा था। चिकित्सक के साथ स्वास्थ्य कर्मी भी तैनात थे। सेल्फी प्वाइंट भी बनाए गए थे जिसमें विशेषकर नवदंपती, महिला व युवा मतदाता सेल्फी लेते दिखे।

2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव से करीब 4 प्रतिशत कम मतदान हुआ
विधानसभा चुनाव 2015 हाजीपुर में 311252 मतदाताओं में 57.29 प्रतिशत मतदान किया था, जबकि इस बार 334488 मतदाताओं में 58 प्रतिशत किया। लालगंज में 309808 मतदाता थे। तब 56.78 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। इस बार 331697 मतदाताओं में 57.16 प्रतिशत मतदान किया। वैशाली में 295638 मतदाता में 56.27 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। जबकि इस बार 328254 मतदाता में 58.55 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। राजापाकर में 243781 मतदाता में 55.39 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था, जबकि इस बार 271102 मतदाता में 50.66 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। राघोपुर में 316904 मतदाता में 58.50 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। जबकि इस बार 342878 मतदाता में 54 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। महनार में 272473 मतदाता में 54.42 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। जबकि इस बार 302874 मतदाता में 54.01 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है।

बिहार के सबसे हॉट सीट राघोपुर में शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में मतदान

बिहार के सबसे हॉट सीट समझे जाने वाले राघोपुर में कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजाम के बीच शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में चुनाव संपन्न हो गया। माफियाओं और बाहुबलियों की इस भूमि पर रक्तरंजित चुनाव का इतिहास रहा है। पूर्व में हुए चुनाव से फीडबैक लेते हुए प्रशासन ने यहां अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा इंतजाम किए थे। सभी बूथों पर पर्याप्त संख्या में अर्द्ध-सैनिक बलों को तैनात किया गया था वहीं दियारा इलाके पर नजर रखने के लिए अश्वारोही पुलिस दल व नदी में रिवर पेट्रोलिंग की व्यवस्था की गई थी। कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजामात के बीच राघोपुर में 54 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। राघोपुर में सुबह 7 बजे मतदान शुरू होने के बाद बूथ संख्या 273 एव 275 पर ईवीएम की खराबी के कारण आधा घंटा मतदान लेट से शुरू हुआ। वहीं, चकसिंगार के बूथ संख्या 322 पर वीवी-पैट मशीन की बैटरी खत्म होने के कारण लगभग 45 मिनट मतदान बाधित रहा। भीड़ का रिकार्ड तो बना पर मतदान प्रतिशत में पांचवे नंबर पर राघोपुर: दूसरे चरण में वैशाली जिले के छह विधानसभा सीटों पर मंगलवार को मतदान हुए। अन्य विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की तुलना में राघोपुर के बूथों पर सुबह में मतदाताओं की लंबी-लंबी लाईन लगी नजर आई। एक बार फिर भीड़ का रिकार्ड हाजीपुर से सटे राघोपुर के तेरसिया स्थित उत्क्रमित उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय बूथ बना। यहां मेला जैसा नजारा था। हालांकि ओवरऑल मतदान प्रतिशत की बात की जाए तो राघोपुर पांचवें स्थान पर खिसक गया। यहां ओवरऑल मतदान का प्रतिशत 54 प्रतिशत रहा। गत विधानसभा चुनाव 2015 में राघोपुर में लगभग 57 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें