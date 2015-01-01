पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • 6 To 7 Lakh Vaccine Will Be Given In The First Phase, Minister Of State For Health Reviewed The Preparations

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:प्रथम चरण में 6 से 7 लाख आएगी वैक्सीन, स्वास्थ्य राज्यमंत्री ने तैयारियों का लिया जायजा

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण राज्यमंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे का फाइल फोटो।

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण राज्यमंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे ने बिहार में कोरोना वैक्सीन आम लोगों तक पहुंचाने की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। शनिवार को उन्होंने बिहार के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि कोरोना वैक्सीन को संग्रहण, कोल्ड चेन, जरूरतमंदों को देने के बारे में देने और इसके लिए पर्याप्त श्रमशक्ति की व्यवस्था के संबंध में बिहार पूरी तरह से तैयार है।

सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को और कोरोना वारियर्स को वैक्सीन दिया जाएगा। कोरोना वैक्सीन को स्टोर करने के लिए राज्य के सभी 38 जिलों में व्यवस्था की जा रही है। प्रथम चरण में 6 से 7 लाख की संख्या में आनेवाले वैक्सीन के लिए बिहार में व्यवस्था पर्याप्त है। दूसरे चरण में जो वैक्सीन आएगा उसके लिए बिहार राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति ने भारत सरकार से दो वॉकिंग फ्रिज, दो वॉकिंग कूलर तथा 900 डीप फ्रीजर आईएलआर की मांग की है।

ये व्यवस्था हो जाने पर दूसरे चरण में आनेवाले 1 करोड़ वैक्सीन के संग्रहण के लिए बिहार में कोल्ड चेन तैयार रहेगा। बैठक में बिहार राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के प्रबंध निदेशक मनोज कुमार, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के विशेष सचिव बैजनाथ यादव और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अन्य पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें