60 फीसदी मतदान:वैशाली विधानसभा के गोरौल में 60 फीसदी मतदान

गोरौल4 घंटे पहले
वैशाली विधानसभा क्षेत्र का आज गोरौल प्रखंड क्षेत्र में सम्पन्न चुनाव में कई मतदान केंद्रों से ईवीएम की गड़बड़ी की शिकायत मिलती रही। इस कारण मतदाता को घंटों लाइन में खड़ा रहकर मतदान का इंतजार करना पड़ा। मतदान केंद्रों पर शुरुआत दौर में करीब 9 बजे सुबह 07.07 प्रतिशत हुआ जो मतदान का प्रतिशत काफी कम दिखा, लेकिन दिन ढलने के साथ मतदान का प्रतिशत दिन के 3 बजे 48.07 प्रतिशत में तब्दील हो गया। प्रखंड क्षेत्र में कुल मिलाकर भारी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के कारण मतदान शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हुआ। कहीं से किसी अप्रिय घटना की सूचना नहीं है। यहां तक कि प्रखंड के कुल 13 नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में भी शांतिपूर्ण मतदान सम्पन्न हो गया। यहां सीआईएसएफ के जवानों को सुरक्षा के मोर्चे पर तैनात किया गया था।

