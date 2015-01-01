पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा सत्र:नवनिर्वाचित 8 विधान पार्षदों में 7 पुराने चेहरे

पटना2 दिन पहले
  • स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से निर्दलीय सर्वेश कुमार नया चेहरा, दिलीप चौधरी की नहीं हुई वापसी

विधानपरिषद के लिए स्नातक व शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से नवनिर्वाचित विधान पार्षदों ने रविवार को शपथ ली। विधानपरिषद के कार्यकारी सभापति अवधेश नारायण सिंह उन्हें शपथ दिलाई। इनमें स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से चयनित नीरज कुमार, देवेश चंद्र ठाकुर, सर्वेश कुमार, डॉ. एन. के. यादव और शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से विजयी प्रो. नवल किशोर यादव, प्रो. संजय कुमार सिंह, केदार नाथ पांडेय, डॉ. मदन मोहन झा शामिल हैं। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतन राम मांझी मौजूद थे। पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी दर्शक दीर्घा में थे।

जदयू, भाजपा, भाकपा के 2-2 सदस्य
नवनिर्वाचित 8 विधान पार्षदों में 7 पुराने चेहरा हैं। उन्होंने फिर से जीत हासिल की है। सिर्फ एक नया चेहरा सर्वेश कुमार हैं। दिलीप कुमार चौधरी की वापसी नहीं हो सकी है। उन्हें स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से पराजय का सामना करना पड़ा है। निर्दलीय सर्वेश कुमार ने ही उन्हें पराजित किया है। नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों में दो-दो सदस्य जदयू, भाजपा और भाकपा के हैं। नीरज कुमार, देवेश चंद्र ठाकुर जदयू से, डॉ. एन. के. यादव और प्रो. नवल किशोर यादव भाजपा के, प्रो. संजय कुमार सिंह, केदार नाथ पांडेय सीपीआई और डॉ. मदन मोहन झा कांग्रेस के सदस्य हैं।

रविवार को शपथ ग्रहण क्यों
सोमवार को विधानमंडल का संयुक्त सत्र आयोजित हो रहा है। 17वें विधानसभा का पहला सत्र होगा, लिहाजा राज्यपाल का अभिभाषण भी होगा। इसके लिए विधानसभा और विधानपरिषद के सारे सदस्यों को उसमें शामिल होना है। विधानपरिषद में स्नातक व शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से आठ विधान पार्षद निर्वाचित हुए हैं। ये आठों सदस्य बगैर शपथ ग्रहण के विधिवत सदस्य नहीं माने जा सकते हैं। ऐसे में वे संयुक्त सत्र में शामिल होने के लिए शपथ ग्रहण आवश्यक था। इसीलिए छुट्टी के दिन ही शपथ ग्रहण कराया गया।

निर्वाचन संबंधी गजट अधिसूचना पढ़ी
शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में मंत्री शीला कुमारी, संतोष कुमार सुमन, पूर्व मंत्री श्रवण कुमार, विधान पार्षद तनवीर अख्तर, सी.पी. सिन्हा, प्रेमचन्द मिश्रा, संजय पासवान, रीना यादव, प्रो. गुलाम गौस, गुलाम रसूल बलियावी, डाॅ. रामचन्द्र पूर्वे, प्रो. वीरेंद्र नारायण यादव, पूर्व विधान पार्षद असलम आजाद, राजेश कुमार यादव, राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, संजय सिंह उपस्थित थे। विधानपरिषद् के कार्यकारी सचिव विनोद कुमार ने निर्वाचन संबंधी गजट अधिसूचना पढ़ी।

