बैंड-बाजा-बाराती:10 दिनों में 75 हजार शादियां, 3750 करोड़ रु. का कारोबार, लेकिन लोगों की संख्या को लेकर कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं

पटना13 मिनट पहले
लग्न के 10 दिनों में करीब 68 हजार शादियां 10 जिलों में।
  • कोरोना से टली अधिकांश शादियां नवंबर-दिसंबर में हो रहीं
  • आज देवउत्थान एकादशी मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होंगे

लॉकडाउन एवं चातुर्मास के कारण बंद पड़ी शादियों का सिलसिला 25 नवंबर को देवोत्थान एकादशी के साथ शुरू हो रहा है। पंडितों के मुताबिक नवंबर एवं दिसंबर माह मिलाकर कुल 10 तिथियां मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ हैं। 14 दिसंबर के बाद खरमास है इसके पूर्व लग्न में हर दिन 9000 से अधिक शादियां होंगी।

इस अवधि में अर्थचक्र भी तेजी से घूमेगा और बाजार में भी रौनक लौटेगी। लेकिन उतनी नहीं जितनी आम दिनों में होती है। वजह है बारात का इंतजाम छोटा हो गया है। इन स्थितियों के बीच अनुमान है कि इस छोटे से शादी सीजन में 3750 करोड़ से अधिक का कारोबार होगा। जनवरी व फरवरी में एकाध लग्न होने की वजह से भी लोग नवंबर-दिसंबर में ही शादी-विवाह निबटा लेने को इच्छुक हैं।

होने वाली अधिकांश शादियां वह हैं जो कोराना के कारण टल गई थीं। कोरोना का प्रकोप अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर देख सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। भास्कर पड़ताल बताती है कि शादियों में मेहमानों की संख्या को लेकर प्रदेश में कोई यूनिफार्म गाइडलाइन नहीं है। कहीं बारातियों की संख्या 50 तक सीमित है तो अधिकांश में कोई पाबंदी नहीं है। ज्यादातर लोग निजी स्तर पर एहतियात बरत रहे हैं। कम लोगों को न्योता दे रहे हैं। शादी के लिए बनने वाले पंडाल छोटे हो गए है।

सुरक्षा...सैनिटाइजर टनल का इंतजाम कुछ ही शादियों में

  • अधिकांश जिलों में कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है।
  • बड़ी शादियों में सैनिटाइजर टनल व एक्जॉस्ट फैन से सैनिटाइजर छिड़काव।
  • मैरेज हॉल में कोरोना गाइडलाइन के पोस्टर चिपकाए जा रहे हैं।
  • शादी में संख्या को लेकर सरकार की ओर से कोई निर्देश जिलों को नहीं है।

खानपान...चाय-कॉफी की जगह अतिथियों को काढ़ा

  • मांस-मछली की जगह अतिथियों को सामान्य भोजन को ही प्राथमिकता।
  • इम्युनिटी के लिए चाय-कॉफी की जगह कई शादियों में काढ़ा का ऑर्डर।
  • लहसुन व मसाले का ज्यादा जोर, देसी मसाले की खपत, वजह इम्यूनिटी।
  • दही, आइसक्रीम व कोल्ड्रिंक्स से परहेज। चाइनीज फूड भी मेन्यू से बाहर।

बाराती... कहीं 200 तो कहीं 50 की ही अनुमति

लखीसराय में प्रशासन ने टेंट वालों को हिदायत दी है कि कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन न हो। सीतामढ़ी जिला प्रशासन के पास जिले में होनेवाली शादियों का कोई आंकड़ा है। दरभंगा में जिला प्रशासन ने शादी में अधिकतम 200 तो बेतिया में 50 लोगों के भाग लेने की अनुमति दी है।

एहतियात : कार्ड पर मास्क पहनने की अपील
मुजफ्फरपुर के नयाटोला के निर्मल कुमार ने अपनी बेटी की शादी में बाराती के लिए मिथिला पेंटिंग के 100 मास्क का ऑर्डर दिया है। कुछ लोगों ने शादी के कार्ड पर ही मास्क पहन कर आने की अपील तक छाप दी है।

अपील: कोरोना से बचाव की गाइडलाइन मानें
कोरोनाकाल में बारातियों की संख्या अभी तय नहीं है। संक्रमण से बचने की सावधानियों जैसे मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा। प्रत्यय अमृत, प्रधान सचिव स्वास्थ्य विभाग

