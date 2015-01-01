पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजद का आरोप:राज्य सरकार के 14 में से 8 मंत्रियों पर गंभीर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज

महागठबंधन के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने सोशल मीडिया पर आरोप लगाया है कि राज्य के 14 में से 8 मंत्रियों पर गंभीर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज है।

पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मेवालाल चौधरी के इस्तीफे के बाद अब राजद ने राज्य मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल कुछ और मंत्रियों के संबंध में भी हमलावर रुख अख्तियार कर लिया है। महागठबंधन के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने सोशल मीडिया पर आरोप लगाया है कि राज्य के 14 में से 8 मंत्रियों पर गंभीर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज है।

ऐसे में सुशासन की बात मुनासिब नहीं है। नकारात्मकता विस्तारित है। राजद सांसद मनोज झा ने कहा कि भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपी मंत्री को हटाने का निर्णय भाजपा ने लिया, यह दुःख की बात है। जदयू नेता तो अब अपनी प्रतिछाया बन कर रह गए हैं। तेज प्रताप यादव ने डॉ.चौधरी के इस्तीफा का श्रेय तेजस्वी को दिया। कहा- जियो मेरे खिलाड़ी, पहली ही बॉल में मजबूत विकेट को पवेलियन पहुंचा दिया।
आपराधिक घटनाओं को लेकर हमला बोला
इधर, छठ के दौरान बिहार में नालंदा, समस्तीपुर, छपरा और सीवान में हुई आपराधिक घटनाओं पर महागठबंधन के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने राज्य सरकार पर हमला बोला है। तेजस्वी ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से पूछा कि ऐसा क्यों हो रहा है और इसके वास्ते किसे जिम्मेदार माना जाए? छठ के पावन पर्व पर अपराधियों ने ऐसे जघन्य कारनामों ने आम लोगों को दहशत में डाल दिया है।

