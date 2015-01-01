पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  90763 Elementary Teachers To Complete Restoration Process By End Of January; No Chance For CTET Pass In December 2019

शिक्षा में रोजगार:जनवरी के अंत तक 90763 प्रारंभिक शिक्षकों की पूरी होगी बहाली प्रक्रिया; दिसंबर, 2019 में सीटीईटी उत्तीर्ण को मौका नहीं

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर बीएड पास अभ्यर्थियों को भी मिलेगा कक्षा 5 तक में मौका

90763 प्रारंभिक शिक्षकों की बहाली जनवरी 2021 तक हो जाएगी। फाइनल मेघा सूची 9 दिसंबर तक प्रकाशित होगी। इसके बाद दिसंबर के अंत तक या जनवरी की शुरुआत में काउंसिलिंग पूरी हो जाएगी। काउंसिलिंग के आधार पर अंतिम रूप से चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को स्कूल आवंटित किया जाएगा। शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी जिलों से डीएलएड और बीएड पास अभ्यर्थियों की फाइनल मेधा सूची 9 दिसंबर तक प्रकाशित करने निर्देश दिया है। हाईकोर्ट ने बीएड उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थियों को भी डीएलएड अभ्यर्थियों की तरह कक्षा 1 से 5 तक में शिक्षक बनने का मौका दे दिया है। दिसंबर 2019 में सीटीईटी उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थियों को बहाली में शामिल होने के मामले पर हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश सुरक्षित रख लिया था। 25 नवंबर को फैसला आएगा।

माना जा रहा है कि दिसंबर 2019 में सीटीईटी उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थियों को बहाली में शामिल होने का मौका नहीं मिलेगा, क्योंकि बहाली प्रक्रिया जुलाई 2019 में ही शुरू हो चुकी थी। शिक्षा विभाग की तैयारी है कि शिक्षकों के सभी रिक्त पदों पर जल्द बहाली कर ली जाए, जिससे पढ़ाई सुचारु रहे।
मेधा सूची का शिड्यूल

  • 28 नवंबर तक पंचायती राज और नगर निकायों की नियोजन इकाइयों में मेधा सूची का होगा प्रकाशन।
  • 5 दिसंबर तक अभ्यर्थियों से आपत्ति ले लेना है। 9 दिसंबर को फाइनल मेधा सूची प्रकाशित करनी है।
  • कक्षा 6 से 8 तक के शिक्षक अभ्यर्थियों की मेधा सूची 25 नवंबर तक जिला एनआईसी पोर्टल पर अपलोड करनी है। अपलोड में परेशानी की 28 नवंबर तक शिक्षा विभाग ने रिपोर्ट मांगी है।
  • पंचायत, प्रखंड सहित विभिन्न नियोजन इकाइयों के माध्यम से 71 हजार प्रारंभिक स्कूलों में 90763 शिक्षकों की बहाली होनी है। एक से पांच तक की कक्षा के लिए 63951 शिक्षक बहाल होंगे। कक्षा 6 से 8 तक 26811 शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति होनी है।

दरभंगा में सबसे अधिक पद रिक्त
दरभंगा में सबसे अधिक 8244 रिक्ति है। शिवहर में सबसे कम 337 पद रिक्त हैं। मुजफ्फरपुर में 4806, गया में 2502, पटना में 2272 और भागलपुर में 2012 पद रिक्ति हैं। कक्षा 5 तक के लिए सामान्य विषयों में 46870 पद रिक्त हैं। उर्दू शिक्षकों के 14662 और बंगला के 135 पद रिक्त हैं। कक्षा 6 से 8 तक के लिए गणित व विज्ञान विषय के 6919, हिन्दी के 5734, संस्कृत के 4499, अंग्रेजी के 3687, उर्दू के 2739 और सामाजिक विज्ञान के 2536 पद रिक्त हैं।

दिसंबर मध्य के बाद मेधा सूची में चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की काउंसिलिंग शुरू हो जाएगी। लक्ष्य है कि जनवरी के अंत तक अंतिम रूप से चयनित शिक्षक अभ्यर्थियों को स्कूल आवंटित कर दिया जाए।
-डॉ. रणजीत कुमार सिंह, प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक

