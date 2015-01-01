पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:90763 प्रारंभिक शिक्षकों की बहाली के लिए अंतिम मेरिट लिस्ट 9 दिसंबर तक होगी तैयार

पटना17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

90763 प्रारंभिक शिक्षकों की बहाली के लिए फाइनल मेधा सूची 9 दिसंबर तक प्रकाशित होगी। इस संबंध में सभी जिलों को डीएलएड और बीएड अभ्यर्थियों की फाइनल सूची 9 दिसंबर तक प्रकाशित करने का निर्देश है। प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. रणजीत कुमार सिंह ने शुक्रवार को सभी डीईओ और डीपीओ (स्थापना) को पत्र भेजा।

कहा गया है 28 नवंबर तक पंचायती राज और नगर निकायों की नियोजन इकाइयों की मेधा सूची जिले के एनआईसी की वेबसाइट पर प्रकाशित कराएं। 5 दिसंबर तक अभ्यर्थियों से आपत्ति ले लेना है। 9 दिसंबर को फाइनल सूची प्रकाशित करने के लिए कहा गया है। कक्षा 6 से 8 तक शिक्षक अभ्यर्थियों की मेधा सूची 25 नवंबर तक जिला एनआईसी पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना है।

71 हजार प्रारंभिक स्कूलों में की जानी है बहाली
पंचायत, प्रखंड सहित विभिन्न नियोजन इकाइयों के माध्यम से 71 हजार प्रारंभिक स्कूलों में 90763 शिक्षकों की बहाली होनी है। एक से 5 तक की कक्षा के लिए 63951 शिक्षक बहाल होंगे। प्रक्रिया जुलाई 2019 से शुरू हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें