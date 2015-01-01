पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसकाे ताज, फैसला आज:पटना जिले की सभी 14 सीटाें पर एनडीए और महागठबंधन के बीच सीधा मुकाबला

पटना26 मिनट पहले
  • मतगणना से पहले वाेट का गणित सुलझाने में लगे रहे प्रत्याशी, सबकाे जीत की आस

बिहार में इसबार महागठबंधन की सरकार बनेगी या एनडीए सत्ता में लौटेगा, यह मंगलवार को तय हो जाएगा। कौन-कौन माननीय पूर्व हो जाएंगे और किसे मिलेगा ताज, यह फैसला भी हो जाएगा।

पटना जिले के सभी 14 विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में एनडीए और महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशियों के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। इस बीच मतगणना की पूर्व संध्या पर भी अधिकतर प्रत्याशी अंतिम क्षणों में भी अपनी-अपनी जीत-हार का गणित सुलझाते रहे।

मोकामा : यहां राजद के बाहुबली अनंत सिंह और जदयू के राजीव लोचन नारायण सिंह के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। अनंत सिंह तो जेल में हैं, लेकिन उनके समर्थक जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त हैं, इसलिए पटना स्थित आवास के पास टेंट-पंडाल लग गया है, जहां समर्थक पहुंचने लगे हैं।

बाढ़ : बाढ़ में राजपूत मतदाता ही विधायक तय करते रहे हैं। इस सीट से भाजपा के वर्तमान विधायक ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह ज्ञानू और महागठबंधन से कांग्रेस के सत्येंद्र बहादुर के बीच सीधी लड़ाई है। हालांकि लड़ाई को दो पूर्व मुखिया ने रोचक बना दिया है।

मसौढ़ी : यहां कड़ी लड़ाई है इस बार। लेकिन, मुकाबला वर्तमान विधायक व राजद की प्रत्याशी रेखा पासवान और जदयू की नूतन पासवान के बीच ही है। सबकी नजर पासवान जाति के वोट पर टिकी हुई है। लोगों को लगता है कि दोनों प्रत्याशी पासवान जाति से हैं, इसलिए वोट बंटा है

पालीगंज : कभी उग्रवादग्रस्त रहे पालीगंज में माले के संदीप सौरव और राजद से ऐन वक्त पर पाला बदल कर जदयू के टिकट पर किस्मत आजमाने वाले जयवर्द्धन यादव के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। यहां वोट बंटने के कयास लगाए जा रहे थे, लेकिन चुनाव के दिन जिसका जो आधार वोट था, वह वोट वहीं गिरा, इसलिए मुकाबला सीधा है।

बिक्रम : इस बार नजारा बदला हुआ है। भाजपा यहां मुकाबले से ही बाहर है। मुख्य मुकाबला वर्तमान विधायक व कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सिद्धार्थ सिंह और निर्दलीय अनिल कुमार के बीच है।

दीघा : मतदाताओं की उदासीनता की वजह से हार-जीत का अंतर कम होगा। मुख्य मुकाबला एनडीए से भाजपा के संजीव चौरसिया और महागठबंधन की ओर से माले की शशि यादव के बीच ही है।

बांकीपुर : बांकीपुर में मौजूदा विधायक भाजपा के नितिन नवीन और कांग्रेस के लव सिन्हा के बीच है। लव सिन्हा सिने अभिनेता व पूर्व सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के पुत्र हैं।
कुम्हरार : पिछले साल हुए जलजमाव की नाराजगी मौजूदा विधायक अरुण सिन्हा को झेलनी पड़ी। बावजूद इसके सीधा मुकाबला भाजपा के अरुण सिन्हा और राजद के धर्मेंद्र चंद्रवंशी के बीच है।

फुलवारी : महागठबंधन में यह सीट माले के खाते में गई। श्याम रजक के चुनाव मैदान में नहीं रहने से इस बार का मुकाबला हर बार से थोड़ा अलग है। माले के गोपाल रविदास और जदयू के अरुण मांझी के बीच कांटे की टक्कर है।

मनेर : राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता भाई वीरेंद्र और भाजपा के टिकट पर पहली बार किस्मत आजमा रहे निखिल आंनद के बीच यहां सीधा मुकाबला है। यादव बहुल मनेर में जातीय समीकरण ही हावी है।

पटना साहिब : छह बार से लगातार जीत रहे भाजपा के नंदकिशोर यादव और पहली बार मैदान में उतरे कांग्रेस के प्रवीण सिंह कुशवाहा के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला है।
दानापुर : मुख्य मुकाबला भाजपा की वर्तमान विधायक आशा सिन्हा और राजद के रीतलाल यादव के बीच है। दोनों जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त हैं।

बख्तियारपुर : सीधा मुकाबला राजद के अनिरूद्ध यादव और भाजपा के रणविजय सिंह के बीच है। दियारा जाने के लिए पुल नहीं बनने के कारण मौजूदा विधायक को दियारा वासियों की नाराजगी का शिकार होना पड़ा है।

फतुहा : कभी पटना से निर्दलीय जीतने वाले रामानंद यादव दो बार से फतुहा से यहां से विधायक हैं। इस बार वे जीत की हैट्रिक लगाने के इरादे से मैदान में हैं। उनका मुकाबला भाजपा के सत्येंद्र सिंह से है।

