हर तीसरा प्रत्याशी दागी, करोड़पति भी:तीनों चरणों में कुल 3738 प्रत्याशी, इनमें से 1078 करोड़पति और 1016 दागी उम्मीदवार

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे चरण में कांग्रेस के कृपानाथ पाठक हैं सबसे उम्रदराज, तीसरे चरण में राजद के रमई राम सर्वाधिक उम्र वाले प्रत्याशी
  • तीसरे चरण में माले के महबूब आलम पर सर्वाधिक 14 केस, पिछले चुनाव में 30 प्रतिशत दागी उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे

इस बार बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ रहे 3738 प्रत्याशियों में से 35% दागी हैं, जबकि 37% करोड़पति हैं। दागी प्रत्याशियों में अधिकतर पर गंभीर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। पार्टियों ने दागियों और करोड़पति उम्मीदवारों पर भरोसा किया है। चुनाव के तीनों चरणों में सभी 243 सीटों पर चुनाव मैदान में खड़े उम्मीदवारों के शपथ पत्रों के विश्लेषण से पता चलता है कि कुल 3738 में से 1078 उम्मीदवार करोड़पति हैं, जबकि 1016 उम्मीदवार दागी हैं।

वहीं युवाओं की बात करें तो इस बार 39 प्रतिशत प्रत्याशी युवा हैं, जिनकी उम्र 25 से 40 साल के बीच है। जबकि पढ़े लिखे उम्मीदवारों की बात करें तो 50% उम्मीदवार स्नातक या उससे अधिक की शिक्षा लिए हुए हैं। विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के लिए वोटिंग खत्म हो चुकी है, दूसरे चरण की वोटिंग 3 नवंबर को होनी है, और तीसरा चरण 7 नवंबर को है।
इस बार 5% अधिक दागी
वर्ष 2015 में हुए चुनाव में 3450 उम्मीदवारों में से 1038 यानी 30% पर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज थे। सबसे अधिक 61% भाजपा के उम्मीदवार थे। दूसरे नंबर पर 57% आपराधिक मामलों वाले उम्मीदवार जदयू में थे। कांग्रेस तीसरे नंबर पर थी, उनके 56% उम्मीदवार दागी थे।

तीसरे चरण में इतने दागी
तीसरे चरण में जदयू के 19, भाजपा के 27, कांग्रेस के 18, लोजपा के 17, जाप के 22, बसपा के 5, एनसीपी के 5, रालोसपा के 15, राजद के 32 प्रत्याशी दागी हैं। वहीं हम, एआईएमआईएम, वीआईपी, माले, सीपीआई, प्लूरल्स में 23 दागी उम्मीदवार हैं।

