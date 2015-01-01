पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निपटाई जा रहीं लंबित फाइलें:पटना मेट्रो के डिपो के लिए अगले सप्ताह से शुरू होगा 71 एकड़ जमीन का अधिग्रहण

पटना18 मिनट पहले
  • शहरी क्षेत्र के किसानों को दोगुना और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के किसानों को चार गुना मिलेगा मुआवजा

पटना मेट्रो के निर्माण के लिए अगले सप्ताह से जमीन अधिग्रहण शुरू होगा। जिला प्रशासन ने सोमवार से जमीन अधिग्रहण के लिए लंबित फाइलों का निष्पादन शुरू कर दिया है। आईएसबीटी के सामने मेट्रो के डीपो के लिए कुल 71 एकड़ जमीन का अधिग्रहण करना है। इसके लिए जमीन देने वाले शहरी क्षेत्र के रैयती किसानों को सर्किल दर का दो गुना और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के किसानों को सर्किल दर का चार गुना मुआवजा मिलेगा।

जिला प्रशासन के पदाधिकारियों के मुताबिक जमीन का भौतिक सत्यापन करने के साथ उसकी मापी कराई जाएगी। इसके बाद जमीन के मालिक के कागजात के साथ बैंक अकाउंट सहित अन्य दस्तावेज लिए जाएंगे। जमीन पर सरकारी दखल-कब्जा शुरू होने से पहले रैयती किसानों के बैंक खाते में मुआवजे का भुगतान किया जाएगा। इसके बाद किसानों के जमीन को पटना मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन को हस्तांतरित किया जाएगा।

प्रक्रिया में लगेंगे 3 से 6 माह

अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने में तीन माह से अधिक समय लगने की उम्मीद है। तेजी से कार्य होने पर तीन महीने में किसानों के बैंक अकाउंट में पैसे का भुगतान शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके साथ ही पटना मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन को जमीन हस्तांतरित करने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो जाएगी। अधिग्रहण का काम समाप्त होने में छह माह तक समय लगने की संभावना है।

दो एजेंसियों को मिला काम

कास्टिंग यार्ड के लिए 250 एकड़ जमीन लीज पर ली जाएगी। यह जमीन डिपो से 10 से 12 किलोमीटर की परिधि में होनी चाहिए। एक जगह पर कम से कम 10 एकड़ जमीन होनी चाहिए। यहां मेट्रो के निर्माण के लिए सामग्री तैयार की जाएगी। पहले चरण में 696 करोड़ में दो एजेंसियों को काम मिला है। 553 करोड़ में एनसीसी पांच स्टेशन और डिपो से जोड़ने वाला एलिवेटेड स्ट्रक्चर बनाएगी तो क्वालिटी बिल्डकॉन 143 करोड़ में डिपो बिल्डिंग, वर्कशॉप और इंस्पेक्शन शेड बनाएगी।

सर्किल दर के अनुसार मिलेगा मुआवजा

  • बिहार भू-अर्जन अधिनियम 2013 के तहत किसानों को मुआवजा मिलेगा। {आईएसबीटी के सामने जीरो माइल-मसौढ़ी रोड से पूरब के दो मौजा की जमीन है। इसमें बैरिया और पहाड़ी शामिल हैं।
  • पहाड़ी मौजा की जमीन की प्रधान सड़क पर सर्किल दर करीब 18 लाख रुपए प्रति डिसमिल है।
  • सहायक सड़क पर करीब 8.5 लाख, मेन आवासीय करीब 7.50 लाख प्रति डिसमिल है।
  • इसी तरह बैरिया मौजा की जमीन प्रधान सड़क पर करीब 10 लाख प्रति डिसमिल, व्यवसायिक जमीन करीब 6.50 लाख प्रति डिसमिल और आवासीय जमीन करीब 3.75 लाख प्रति डिसमिल है।
