पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Activists Celebrate The Victory Of NDA By Distributing Sweets And Bursting Crackers Among Each Other

बिहार चुनाव:कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक-दूसरे के बीच मिठाई बांटकर व पटाखा फोड़ एनडीए की जीत का मनाया जश्न

हाजीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रत्याशियों के खेमे में कहीं खुशी तो कहीं गम का रहा माहौल, चुनाव परिणाम जानने के लिए दिनभर जुटे रहे लोग

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद जिला मुख्यालय से लेकर प्रखंड क्षेत्रों में कहीं खुशी-कहीं गम का माहौल रहा। विजयी प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों का खुशी सातवें आसमान पर रहा। वहीं जीत से दूर हो रहे के समर्थकों में मायूसी छाई रही। सुबह से ही मतगणना का रुझान जानने के लिए मुख्य रूप से महागठबंधन और एनडीए के समर्थकों समेत आम लोगों में उत्सुकता दिखी। लोग एक-दूसरे से मोबाइल और टीवी से रुझान की जानकारी लेते रहे। वहीं घरों में लोग सुबह से ही टेलिविजन से चिपके रहे। मतगणना शुरू होने के एक लगभग घण्टे बाद से महागठबंधन खेमे में उत्साह दिखना शुरू हो गया था। शुरुआती रुझान मिलते ही महागठबंधन के समर्थकों में खुशी दौड़ गई। ज्यों-ज्यों बढ़त आगे होता गया। समर्थक खुशी का इजहार करने लगे। हालांकि, लगभग दोपहर के 1 बजे के बाद एनडीए के बढ़त आते ही समर्थक उत्साहित होने लगे। वहीं, महागठबंधन समर्थकों में मायूसी साफ दिखने लगी। जैसे- जैसे समय बीतने लगा एनडीए समर्थकों ने पटाखा फोड़ने, रंग-गुलाल लगाने, मिठाई बांटने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया।

शहरी क्षेत्रों में रुक-रुक होती रही अतिशबाजी
शहरी क्षेत्रों में लोगों ने जमकर आतिशबाजी की। वहीं, मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर समर्थकों ने एक-दूसरे को रंग-अबीर लगाया और खूब जश्न मनाया। संध्या लगभग 5 बजे के बाद वैशाली जिले के आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्र का रुझान स्पष्ट रूप से सामने आने लगा। महागठबंधन के पक्ष में रुझान नहीं आने से समर्थकों में मायूसी से साफ दिखने लगा।

मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर दिखा उत्साह
वैशाली जिले के आठ विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतगणना कार्य स्थानीय आरएन कॉलेज परिसर में शुरू की गई। सुबह से दिनों खेमे के समर्थक अपनी अपनी जीत को लेकर निश्चिंत दिख रहे थे। मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर जगह-जगह एनडीए और महागठंबधन के समर्थक टेंट लगा कर जमे हुए थे। लेकिन जैसे-जैसे चुनाव रुझान सामने आते गया वैसे वैसे हार के करीब पहुंच रहे समर्थकों के खेमे में उदासी छाने लगी। समर्थक धीरे-धीरे अपने अपने कैप से जाने लगे।

पुलिसकर्मियों को उठानी पड़ी परेशानी
स्थानीय आरएन कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर सुरक्षा में लगाये गए पुलिस कर्मियों को भीड़ नियंत्रण करने में काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। समय गुजरने के साथ ही मतगणना केंद्र के आसपास बढ़ रही समर्थकों के भीड़ को नियंत्रण करने के लिए पुलिस माइक से लोगों को हटाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें