पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हवाई अड्डा पहुंचे सीएम:एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने विकास के लिए सीएम से पैरेलल टैक्सी ट्रैक के लिए मांगी जमीन

पटना12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने मंगलवार को करीब 50 मिनट पटना एयरपोर्ट पर बिताया। उन्होंने 2022 तक बनने वाले नए टर्मिनल भवन का जायजा लिया। इस बारे में उन्होंने एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी के अधिकारियों से जानकारी भी ली। मुख्यमंत्री ने ऑपरेशनल एरिया ज्यादा वक्त बिताया। एयरपोर्ट निदेशक भूपेश नेगी व अन्य अधिकारियों ने सीएम से कहा कि फिलहाल ऑपरेशनल एरिया में डीवीओआर यानी डॉपलर वेरी हाई फ्रीक्वेंसी ओमनी रेंज लगी हुई है।

मानकों के हिसाब से इसे फुलवारीशरीफ व एयरपोर्ट के चहारदीवारी के बीच सरकारी जमीन में लगाना है। अनुमति के लिए राज्य सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजा जा चुका है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इसी एरिया में इंस्ट्रूमेंट लैंडिंग सिस्टम भी लगाना है।

पैरेलल टैक्सी ट्रैक के लिए चाहिए जमीन

हाईजेक या अनहोनी की स्थिति से निपटने के लिए इसी एरिया में आइसोलेशन वे भी बनाया जाएगा। अधिकारियों ने सीएम को पैरेलल टैक्सी ट्रैक के लिए जमीन की जरूरत भी बताई। इस मौके पर एयरपोर्ट मौके पर एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी के ज्वॉइंट जीएम इंजीनियरिंग मनोज कुमार के अलावा कई अधिकारी के अलावा बिहार सरकार के कई अफसर मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें