इस्तीफा:टिकट नहीं मिलने से नाराज वैशाली विधायक ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जदयू से दिया इस्तीफा

गोरौल4 घंटे पहले
वैशाली से जदयू विधायक राजकिशोर सिंह ने आखिरकार आज पार्टी की सदस्यता छोड़ने की घोषणा की है। लेकिन उन्होंने किसी दूसरे दल में जाने से इनकार करते हुए कहा वह वैशालीवासियों के सम्मान एवं विकास की लड़ाई जारी रखेंगे। गोरौल अंतर्गत रहसा गांव स्थित अपने आवास पर एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर उन्होंने जिला जदयू के एक महासचिव एवं वैशाली विधानसभा से जदयू के दो प्रखंड अध्यक्ष सहित पंचायत स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ विधिवत त्यागपत्र की यह घोषणा की।

अंतिम चरण के शनिवार को हो रहे चुनाव के ऐन वक्त पर त्यागपत्र देकर उन्होंने जदयू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सह बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार एवं पार्टी को एक करारा झटका देकर चुनाव में बेगुनाह बेटिकट किए जाने का एहसास कराया। यहां यह उल्लेख है कि अमूमन नेता अपनी जीत पर खुशी में भारी भरकम भोज करते हैं। लेकिन आज विधायक ने दल से त्यागपत्र देने के मौके पर भोज किया। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि सीएम ने वैशाली विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जदयू को एक परिवार विशेष के जिम्मे सौंप दिया है।

आज त्यागपत्र देने के मौके पर कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने भड़ास निकालते हुए कहा मैं इस हिसाब को जोड़ने में लगा हूं कि आखिर बेकसूर मुझे बेटिकट क्यों किया गया। उन्होंने खुलासा किया कि इस चिंतन में यही पाया हूं कि विधानसभा के नगवां स्टेट के पटेल परिवार के पार्टी में हावी रहने से उन्हें जदयू का टिकट नहीं दिया गया। मौके पर अपने कार्यकाल की उपलब्धि गिनायी और कहा सदियों से उपेक्षित वैशाली की गौरव अभिषेक पुष्करिणी का विश्वस्तरीय पहचान दिलाने के लिए मेरे प्रयास से सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए 8.94 करोड़ रुपए सरकार ने दिया है।

विधायक ने इच्छा जाहिर की है कि इस सौंदर्यीकरण से वैशाली में प्रतिदिन कम से कम 50 पर्यटक आवें। त्यागपत्र देने वालों में मुख्य रुप से विधायक के साथ जदयू के जिला महासचिव अशोक सिंह, जदयू के बेलसर अध्यक्ष बीरेंद्र राय, गोरौल अध्यक्ष कौशल सिंह, मो शकील आलम, जदयू अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ अध्यक्ष वेलसर, जदयू कार्यकर्ता उप प्रमुख गोरौल संजय प्रसाद सिंह, संजय कुमार पूर्व जिला पार्षद वेलसर, पांचू सहनी इनायतनगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष, जितेंद्र राय अमृतपुर वैशाली, मनोज दास मुखिया सहित अन्य रहे।

