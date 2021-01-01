पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Anand Awarded Mahavir Award, Governor Of Tamil Nadu In Chennai, Anand Said I Will Get More Inspiration

सुपर 30 के संस्थापक सम्मानित:आनंद को महावीर पुरस्कार, चेन्नई में तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल ने किया सम्मानित, आनंद बोले- मुझे और प्रेरणा मिलेगी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
चेन्नई में एक समारोह में आनंद को सम्मानित करते तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित। - Dainik Bhaskar
चेन्नई में एक समारोह में आनंद को सम्मानित करते तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित।

सुपर 30 के संस्थापक आनंद कुमार को शुक्रवार को तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित ने चेन्नई में एक समारोह में प्रतिष्ठित महावीर पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया। पुरस्कार में 10 लाख नकद, प्रशस्ति पत्र और स्मृति चिह्न दिया गया। आनंद ने कहा कि यह एक बड़ा सम्मान है और मुझे समाज के वंचित वर्ग के छात्रों के लिए अधिक शक्ति के साथ काम करने के लिए प्रेरित करेगा।

प्रतिवर्ष दिए जाने वाले इस पुरस्कार की स्थापना भगवान महावीर फाउंडेशन द्वारा की गई है, जिसे 1994 में एन सुगलचंद जैन द्वारा स्थापित किया गया था। इससे पहले आनंद को नवंबर 2010 में मौलाना अब्दुल कलाम आज़ाद शिक्षा पुरस्कार मिला था।

