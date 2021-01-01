पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर कुव्यवस्था को लेकर आक्रोशित लोगों ने किया हंगामा

हाजीपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सदर प्रखंड आरटीपीएस कार्यालय पर आक्रोशित लोगों को बीडीओ और सीओ ने समझाया

पिछले 13 जनवरी से सदर प्रखंड कार्यालय स्थित आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर सक्रिय बिचौलीये एवं अव्यवस्था से परेशान लाभुकों का धैर्य आज शुक्रवार को जबाव दे दिया जब पैसा लेकर आवेदन फार्म जमा किया जाने लगा। नया राशन कार्ड बनवाने के लिए इस कड़ाके की ठंड में सुबह लगभ 3 बजे अपनी बारी का इंतजार कर रहे महिलाओं को सर्वर श्लो समेत कई तरह के टेकनिकल खराबी का बहाना बनाया जा रहा था। आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर आवेदन जमा करने पहुंची महिलाओं ने बताया कि सुबह से लाइन में खड़ा होने के बावजूद भी आवेदन फार्म जमा नहीं लिया गया। जबकि पीछे से लाइन में लगे दूसरे पंचायत के लोगों को काउंटर पर सक्रिय बिचौलियों द्वारा पैसा लेकर आवेदन जमा किया जा रहा था।

जिस पर महिलाओं के साथ पहुंचने पुरुष और महिलाओं ने प्रखंड प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर बवाला काटा। वहीं कई महिलाओं ने बताया कि दिन के लगभग ढ़ाई बजे ही काउंटर को बंद कर दिया गया था। जिससे लेकर नया राशन कार्ड फार्म जमा करने से वंचित लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। प्रखंड प्रशासन की ओर से जारी रोस्टर के अनुसार शुक्रवार को अंधरवारा और बहुआ पंचायत के राशन कार्ड से वंचित लाभुकों काे आवेदन फार्म जमा करना था। लेकिन अन्य पंचायतों के लोग एवं प्रखंड कार्यालय प्रशासन का असहयोग रवैया और सक्रिय बिचौलियों की वजह से परेशान लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा किया।

महिलाएं बालीं- सुबह से लाइन में खड़ा होने पर भी आवेदन फाॅर्म जमा नहीं

इन कागजात के साथ करें आवेदन
खदान सुविधा से वंचित लाभुकों को आवश्यक कागजात आवेदन के साथ जामा करने का निर्देश दिया गया था। जिसमें आवेदन पत्र, शपथ पत्र, संयुक्त परिवार के सदस्य का फोटो, बैंक पासबुक की छायाप्रति, मोबाइल नंबर, एवं आवासीय प्रमाण पत्र के साथ रोस्टर के अनुसार 13 से 30 जनवरी रोस्टर के अनुसार तिथि निर्धारित किया गया था। नया राशन कार्ड के लिए आवेदन जमा करने में सबसे अधिक आवेदकों को परेशानी आवासीय प्रमाण पत्र बनाने में हो रही है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने महीनों बाद भी प्रमाण-पत्र उपलब्ध नहीं कराया जा रहा है। जिससे आवेदकों में असमंजशय की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

दो घंटे बाद बीडीओ पहुंचे आक्रोशित महिलाओं की बीच

प्रखंड आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर आवेदन फार्म जमा करने से वंचित लोगों का आक्रोश देखकर बीडीओं की गैर मौजूदगी में लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। हंगामा देख प्रखंड कार्यालय में मौजूद सीओ केके सिंह ने लगभग दो घंटे तक हंगामा कर रहे आक्रोशित लोगों को अपनी तरफ से पूरी तरह से समझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन हंगामा कर रही महिलाओ ने आवेदन फार्म जमा करने के लिए बीडीओ से लिखित मांगने पर अड़े हुए थे। हंगामा के दो घंटे बाद पुरे लाव लश्कर के साथ प्रखंड कार्यालय पहुंचे बीडीओ को आते ही महिलाओं ने काउंटर पर पैसा लेकर आवेदन फार्म जमा करने समेत कई तरह की शिकायत की। बीडीओ राकेश कुमार अपना रॉब दिखाना जैसे ही शुरु हुए महिलाओं का आक्रोश देख दूबारा तिथि निकालने का आश्वासन देने लगे, लेकिन महिलाए लिखित आश्वासन लेने पर अड़ी हुई थी। वहीं बीजेपी नेता जयनाथ चौहान, अंधरवारा और बहुआ पंचायत के मुखिया ने महिलाओं काे समझाने का भरपुर प्रयास किया, लेकिन महिलाए लिखित आश्वासन के लेने के लिए दबाव बना रही थी।

निर्धारित तिथि के बाद पंचायत के लोग पहुंच रहे है। जिससे अंचल कार्यालय स्थित आरटीपीएस कार्यालय में अत्यधिक भीड़ जमा हो जा रहा है। अंचल के पास प्रर्याप्त सुरक्षा बल नहीं होने की वजह से आरटीपीएस काउंटर के ऑपरेटरों को सुबह से लेकर शाम तक लोगों का विरोध झेलना पड़ परा है। प्रतिदिन काउंटर पर स्थिति तनाव पूर्ण होने से किसी बड़ी घटना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। राशन कार्ड फार्म से वंचित लाभुकों के लिए पंचायत के मुखिया के साथ सर्वेक्षण कर अलग से तिथि घोषित करने की संभावना है।
केके सिंह, सदर प्रखंड अंचलाधिकारी


