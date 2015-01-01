पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Anil Said On The News Of Gohil's Resignation What Happened When He Came To The Senses Of Looting ...

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बयान:गोहिल के इस्तीफे की खबर पर बोले अनिल- सबकुछ लुटा के होश में आए तो क्या हुआ...

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार शर्मा ने पार्टी के बिहार प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल के इस्तीफे की खबर पर गाने की यह लाइन परोसी-’सब कुछ लुटा के होश में आये तो क्या हुआ…!’ उन्होंने कहा- 2018 के विधानसभा उपचुनाव से लेकर लोकसभा चुनाव में भी तो ऐसी ही शर्मनाक हार हुई थी। फिर भी पार्टी नेतृत्व ने 2020 के विधानसभा के चुनाव में कौन से चमत्कार की उम्मीद कर उन्हें प्रभारी बनाए रखा? वे वन मैन शो के मोड में रहे।

प्रखंड या जिला संगठन को पुनर्गठित नहीं किया। प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों की नियुक्ति नहीं होने दी। विधानसभा उपचुनाव के समय चुनाव समिति की बैठक में राजद से गठबंधन तोड़ने के लिए बहुमत से प्रस्ताव पारित होने के बावजूद उन्होंने राजद से गठबंधन रखने की वकालत की। दुष्परिणाम सामने है। राजद अपनी हार का ठीकरा राहुल गांधी पर फोड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें