हार का कारण:अंसारी का आरोप, टिकट के बंटवारे में अनियमितता ने डुबोई कांग्रेस की लुटिया

पटना3 घंटे पहले
बिहार चुनाव में कांग्रेस की हार के बाद पार्टी के नेता ही सार्वजनिक रूप से दिल्ली के नेताओं पर आरोप लगा रहे हैं। पूर्व मंत्री व एआईसीसी के सचिव रह चुके शकीलउज्जमा अंसारी ने राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से मांग की कि वे चुनाव परिणाम के मुद्दे पर जांच कमेटी बनाएं और खराब प्रदर्शन के लिए जिम्मेदार प्रभारी महासचिव शक्ति सिंह गोहिल, स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी के चेयरमैन अविनाश पांडेय, सचिव प्रभारी अजय कपूर और वीरेंद्र सिंह राठौर को दंडित करें।

कहा- टिकट बंटवारे में अनियमितता ने ही कांग्रेस की लुटिया डुबोई। राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व को समीक्षा करनी होगी कि वे बाहरी नहीं, अपने मजबूत नेताओं को किस तरह अगले चुनाव के लिए तैयार करें। उन्होंने अविनाश पांडेय पर वित्तीय गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि दिल्ली के नेताओं ने प्रदेश इलेक्शन कमेटी की बैठक नहीं होने दी। बाहरी और नए लोगों को टिकट थमा दी।

मदन मोहन अध्यक्ष बने रहे तो संगठन का बेड़ा गर्क : मिश्रा
पूर्व विधायक और टिकट से वंचित ऋषि मिश्रा ने खराब प्रदर्शन के बाद प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद से मदन मोहन झा को तत्काल हटाने की मांग कर दी है। कहा- वे प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बने रहे तो ऐसी स्थिति में बिहार में संगठन का बेड़ा गर्क हो जाएगा। ऋषि का टिकट काट कांग्रेस ने मस्कूर उस्मानी को उम्मीदवार बना दिया था, जो चुनाव हार गए। उस्मानी के कारण दरभंगा जिले की सभी 10 विधानसभा सीटों में से महागठबंधन के मात्र एक उम्मीदवार ललित यादव ही जीत पाए। तेजस्वी सीएम नहीं बने तो इसकी जिम्मेदार कांग्रेस है।

