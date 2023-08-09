एनआईटी पटना में कुल 69 प्रोफेसर के पदों पर नियुक्ति:आज से शुरू होगा आवेदन, जानें योग्यता

राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान पटना (एनआईटी पटना) में विभिन्न विभागों के लिए प्रोफेसर के कुल 69 पदों पर नियुक्ति आमंत्रित किया गया है। इसमें प्रोफेसर, असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर और एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर के पद शामिल है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आज से एनआईटी पटना के आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://www.nitp.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते है। इसके साथ ही जो अभ्यर्थी एक से अधिक पदों के लिए आवेदन करना चाहते हैं, उन्हें प्रत्येक पद के लिए अलग-अलग आवेदन करना होगा।
महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां
ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की प्रारंभिक तिथि: 9 अगस्त 2023 ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि: 30 अगस्त मई 2023, शाम 5 बजे आवेदन की हार्ड कॉपी सहायक दस्तावजों को जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि: 11 अगस्त 2023, शाम 5 बजे
1. प्रोफेसर पद पर कुल सीट:
जेनरल-3
ईडब्लूएस- 0
एससी- 2
एसटी- 2
ओबीसी- 3
टोटल- 10
2. एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर पद पर कुल सीट:
जेनरल-5
ईडब्लूएस- 1
एससी- 4
एसटी- 5
ओबीसी- 11
टोटल- 26
3. असिस्टन्ट प्रोफेसर (ग्रेड-1) पद पर कुल सीट:
जेनरल-7
ईडब्लूएस- 1
एससी- 1
एसटी- 2
ओबीसी- 6
टोटल- 17
4. असिस्टन्ट प्रोफ़ेसोर (ग्रेड- 2) पद पर कुल सीट:
जेनरल-7
ईडब्लूएस- 1
एससी- 1
एसटी- 2
ओबीसी- 5
टोटल- 16
इन विशेषज्ञताओं के साथ कुल 7 डिपार्ट्मन्टेस में होगी नियुक्ति:
1. Civil engineering: Structural Engineering, Environmental Engineering (Air Pollution, Environmental Policy & Regulation)
2. Computer science and engineering: HPC/ Parallel Computing/ Distributed System, Software Engineering, Software Defined Networking (SDN), Hardware Security/ Digital Forensic, Cyber Physical Systems/ Human-Computer Interface, Theoretical Computer Science, Biomedical and Bioinformatics, Blockchain, Multimedia Processing and Security, Augmented/ Virtual Reality, Real time & Embedded Systems
3. Electronics and Communication Engineering: VLSI Design/ Technology, Circuits and Systems, Embedded Systems, RF/ Wireless Technology/ Networks, Cyber Physical Systems
4. Electrical Engineering: Electrical Machines, Instrumentation, System Protection, Control System, Electrical Drives
5. Material Science and Engineering: Structural and Industrial Ceramics, Composite Materials & Glass, Ceramics Engineering, Computational Materials, Engineering Polymer, Nano Sciences & Composites
6. Mechatronics & Automation: Robotics, Automation, Control, Instrumentation, Computer Integrated Manufacturing, Mechatronics, CAD/CAM
7. Chemical Engineering & Technology: Thermodynamics & Reaction Engineering, Fluid mechanics and Complex fluids, Process Control & Instrumentation, Heat and Mass Transfer, Transport Process, Molecular Simulation
