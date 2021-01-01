पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एएन कॉलेज में शुरू होगा बीकॉम:पाटलिपुत्र विवि के सीनेट की बैठक में मिली मंजूरी, अब राजभवन की अनुमति का इंतजार

पटना37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पाटलिपुत्र विवि में सीनेट की बैठक में कोई नया विभाग शुरू करने का प्रस्ताव नहीं आया। - Dainik Bhaskar
पाटलिपुत्र विवि में सीनेट की बैठक में कोई नया विभाग शुरू करने का प्रस्ताव नहीं आया।
  • सत्र 2021-22 से पढ़ाई की शुरुआत होने की उम्मीद

पाटलिपुत्र विश्वविद्यालय के एएन कॉलेज में भी बीकॉम कोर्स की शुरुआत के लिए सैद्धांतिक मंजूरी मिल गई है। सोमवार को हुई पीपीयू की सीनेट की बैठक में इसे मंजूरी मिली। अब राजभवन से अंतिम मंजूरी के बाद यह शुरू हो जाएगा।

संभावना है कि सत्र 2021-22 से एएन कॉलेज में बीकॉम की पढ़ाई होगी। इस फैसले के बाद एएन कॉलेज के प्राचार्य प्रो. एसपी शाही ने बताया कि सीनेट की बैठक में इसकी मंजूरी कॉलेज के लिए अच्छी खबर है। कॉलेज प्रशासन अर्से से प्रयासरत रहा है। अब राजभवन की मंजूरी मिलने के बाद इसकी शुरुआत हो सकेगी।

बैठक प्रभारी कुलपति डॉ. सुरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी विश्वविद्यालय के विकास के लिए चार योजनाएं होनी चाहिए। इसमें तात्कालिक, अल्पकालिक, दीर्घकालिक और ऐसी परिप्रेक्ष्यात्मक योजना जिसमें समस्या को समझ कर उसके अनुरूप निर्णय लिया जाता है।

नामांकन, गुणवतापूर्ण अध्यापन, परीक्षा एवं परीक्षाफल का प्रकाशन में विलंब न हो, इसके लिए हम काम कर रहे हैं। वहीं, सीनेटर श्याम पटेल ने स्नातक की परीक्षाओं के लिए केंद्र कॉलेज से अधिकतम 20 किमी की परिधि में देने का प्रस्ताव दिया। बैठक में प्रो. तपन कुमार शांडिल्य, दीपक कुमार, प्रो. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद गुप्ता, प्रो. एसके शर्मा, प्रो. पीके वर्मा, प्रो. केएन द्विवेदी आदि मौजूद थे।

664.40 करोड़ रुपए का बजट पारित
सीनेट की बैठक में विवि का 664.40 करोड़ रुपए का बजट पारित किया गया। इसमें 614.8 करोड़ रुपए घाटे का बजट है। इसमें अधिकतम हिस्सा सैलरी, पेंशन और सेवानिवृत्ति के लाभ के लिए ही है। सीनेट में अलग से कोई एकेडमिक प्रस्ताव नहीं है।

एएन कॉलेज में बीकॉम को छोड़कर न तो कोई नया विभाग शुरू करने का प्रस्ताव आया और न ही कोई नया कोर्स। पाटलिपुत्र विवि में 38 संबद्ध कॉलेजों में से छह को स्थायी संबंधन प्राप्त है। जबकि 27 कॉलेजों को एक साल के लिए विवि के सिंडिकेट में मान्यता मिली है। इस प्रस्ताव को भी सीनेट ने पारित कर दिया।

शोध के लिए 50 करोड़ रुपए का किया प्रावधान
बैठक में इस बार शाेध के लिए 50 करोड़ रुपए का प्रस्ताव भी पारित किया गया। इस फंड का उपयोग किसी भी छात्र, शिक्षक या कोई महाविद्यालय के लिए होगा, जो शोध की दुनिया में किसी प्रकार का नवाचार प्रस्तुत करता है। सीनेट सदस्य आलोक तिवारी ने कहा- इससे विवि में शैक्षणिक माहौल बेहतर होगा।

