पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नाराजगी:सेना ने बंद करा दिया 22 गांवों से निकलने का रास्ता, 3 बूथों के 2160 मतदाताओं ने किया वाेट बहिष्कार

पटना38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाम हो गई, पर नहीं खत्म हुआ मतदाताअों का इंतजार।
  • दानापुर के बीडीओ समझाने गए, पर टस से मस नहीं हुए मतदाता, कहा- रक्षामंत्री के आश्वासन के बाद भी नहीं मिली राहत

लाेदीपुर-चांदमारी राेड काे सेना द्वारा बंद कर देने की वजह से तीन बूथाें 198, 200 और 200-ए के 2160 वाेटराें ने वाेट बहिष्कार कर दिया। मतदानकर्मी 11 घंटे तक इंतजार करते रहे, पर एक भी वाेटर नहीं आया। दानापुर के बीडीओ समझाने गए, यहां तक कि नाेटा दबाने काे कहा गया, पर वाेटर टस से मस नहीं हुए। जगह-जगह पर वाेट बहिष्कार का बैनर टंगा था।

छह माह से सड़क बंद हाेने का दंश झेल रहे ग्रामीणाें ने बताया कि 22 गांवाें की 25 हजार की आबादी इस सड़क से आती-जाती थी। सेना ने बैरेक नंबर एक के पास बंद कर दिया। दानापुर-मनेर मेन राेड पर जाने के लिए पहले 500 मीटर चलना पड़ता था, अब घूमकर 12 किलाेमीटर जाना पड़ता है।

बिहार सरकार के 1908 के सर्वे में यह राेड है, पर सेना इसे मानने काे तैयार नहीं है। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सड़क काे खाेलने का आश्वासन भी दिया, पर कुछ नहीं हुआ। ग्रामीणाें ने बताया कि मई से सड़क काे बंद कर दिया। उसके बाद तीन माह तक धरना-प्रदर्शन किया, पर काेई सुनने वाला नहीं है। बूथ नंबर 198 प्राथमिक विद्यालय चांदमारी वेस्ट पर 827, ताे उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय लाेदीपुर के बूथ नंबर 200 पर 651 और 200-ए पर 682 मतदाता हैं। पर एक भी वाेट नहीं पड़ा।
न स्कूल बस आती है, न एंबुलेंस
लाेगाें ने बताया कि वाेट लेने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से स्कूल के सामने शिलान्यास का बाेर्ड 20 अगस्त काे लगा दिया गया। उस पर लिखा है कि राेड कंटाेनमेंट जाेन तक के लिए बनेगा, पर अभी तक नहीं बना। पिछले 6 माह में इलाज में देरी हाेने की वजह से 8 लाेगाें की माैत हाे गई।

यहां पर अब एंबुलेंस और स्कूल बस नहीं आती है। बच्चाें की पढ़ाई चाैपट हाे गई है। इस इलाके में आग लग जाए ताे फायर ब्रिगेड नहीं पहुंच सकती है। जाे राेड अभी है उसपर 50 लाेग हादसे का शिकार हाे चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें