विधानसभा सत्र:राजधानी के होटलों के 155 कमरों में की गई विधायकों के ठहरने की व्यवस्था

पटना2 दिन पहले
विधानमंडल सत्र के दौरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर वरीय अधिकारियों ने तैनात कर्मियों को निर्देश दिए।
  • विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के चुनाव की प्रक्रिया कल होगी शुरू, 28 नए विधायक पटना पहुंचे
  • सुरक्षा में 25 मजिस्ट्रेट और 500 पुलिस बल तैनात

17वें विधानसभा के सदस्यों के शपथ ग्रहण के साथ ही नए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के चुनाव की प्रक्रिया 24 नवंबर को ही शुरू हो जाएगी। दिन में 12 बजे तक प्रस्ताव की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो जाएगी। उधर, विधानसभा ने नए सदस्यों के ठहरने के लिए राजधानी पटना के विभिन्न होटलों के 155 कमरे की व्यवस्था की गयी है। इनमें 100 कमरे तत्काल आरक्षित किए हैं। इसमें देर शाम तक 28 विधायक पटना पहुंच गए थे। वे होटलों में ठहरे थे।

सोमवार को अन्य विधायक पटना पहुंचेंगे। विधानसभा ने इनके लिए 28 नवंबर तक कमरा आरक्षित करवाया है। ऐसे विधायकों को चयनित होने के बाद से ही आवास भत्ता देय हो गया है। इन्हें आवास के बदले 35 हजार रुपए मासिक का भुगतान किया जाएगा। इनमें आवास के लिए 28500 व बिजली के लिए 6500 रुपए मिलेंगे।

पासधारकों को मिलेगा प्रवेश
विधानमंडल सत्र के दौरान 25 मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ 500 पुलिस बल तैनात रहेंगे। इन प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को प्रतिदिन सुबह 8 बजे से प्रतिनियुक्त स्थल पर उपस्थित होने का निर्देश दिया गया है। सुबह 9 बजे से पास धारक व्यक्तियों का प्रवेश होगा। विधानमंडल परिसर के अंदर और बाहर 23 से 27 नवंबर तक धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू किया गया है। सुबह 9 बजे से सत्र समाप्ति तक आदेश प्रभावी रहेगा। सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी नितिन कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि आदेश के तहत 5 या 5 से अधिक व्यक्तियों का गैर कानूनी जमावड़ा पर रोक लगाई गई है।

धारा 144 लागू, रहेगी धरना-प्रदर्शन पर रोक
17वें विधानसभा का सत्र सोमवार से शुरू हो रहा है। विधानमंडल के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में धारा 144 लागू कर दिया गया है। धरना-प्रदर्शन आदि पर रोक है। परिसर के अंदर कोई भी व्यक्ति को आग्नेयास्त्र के साथ (पुलिस बल को छोड़कर) किसी को प्रवेश करने की अनुमति नहीं है।

सुरक्षा के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट, पुलिस पदाधिकारी और पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इधर, रविवार को डीएम कुमार रवि और एसएसपी ने विधि व्यवस्था संधारण के लिए संयुक्तादेश जारी करने के साथ प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस पदाधिकारी की विधान परिसर में संयुक्त रूप से ब्रीफिंग की।

इस दौरान सभी प्रतिनियुक्त अधिकारियों को निर्धारित स्थल पर ससमय उपस्थित होने, अपने-अपने दायित्व का जवाबदेही के साथ पालन करने का निर्देश दिया है। गेट पर प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को सिर्फ पास धारक व्यक्ति को परिसर के अंदर प्रवेश की अनुमति देने का निर्देश दिया है। वहीं, बिना पास वाले अनधिकृत व्यक्तियों के प्रवेश पर सख्ती के साथ रोक लगाने का निर्देश दिया है।

19 लाख रोजगार देने के मसले पर सरकार से हिसाब मांगेगा विपक्ष
महागठबंधन ने विधानसभा के छोटे सत्र में भी हमलावर तेवर अपनाने की रणनीति बनाई है। राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण के वाद-विवाद में विपक्ष के नेताओं को बोलने का मौका मिलेगा जिसमें कानून व्यवस्था, सत्ता पक्ष द्वारा चुनाव के दौरान किए गए वायदों खासकर 19 लाख रोजगार देने के मसले पर सरकार से हिसाब लिया जाएगा।

राजद नेता तेजस्वी रविवार शाम में पटना पहुंचे। वहीं कांग्रेस विधायक दल की बैठक रविवार शाम में पटना में हुई जिसमें सरकार की गलत नीतियों का कड़ा विरोध करने का निर्णय लिया गया। वही माले विधायक दल की बैठक सोमवार शाम में होगी पर पार्टी नेता महबूब आलम ने कहा कि राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण के वाद-विवाद में वैशाली जिले के गुलनाज खातून का मामला जोर शोर से उठाया जाएगा। वैसे महागठबंधन की संयुक्त बैठक का अभी कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ है। पर विपक्ष के तीनों महत्वपूर्ण दलों राजद, कांग्रेस और माले ने सरकार को घेरने की अपनी-अपनी रणनीति बना ली है।

राजद : हम इस सरकार को 3 महीने में गिरा देंगे
राजद विधायक भाई वीरेंद्र ने कहा कि हमारी रणनीति आक्रामक रहेगी। हम इस सरकार को 3 महीने में गिरा देंगे। छोटे दल के नेता शासन के प्रधान बन गए हैं। हमारी मांग रहेगी- वायदा निभाओ नहीं तो इस्तीफा दो। सत्ता पक्ष ने 19 लाख नौकरी देने का वायदा किया है जिन्हें अमली जामा पहनाने के लिये सरकार को समय बताना होगा।

कांग्रेस : गलत नीतियों का कड़ा विरोध करेंगे
कांग्रेस विधायक दल की बैठक के बाद नेता अजीत शर्मा ने कहा है कि विधानसभा में मौजूदा विपक्ष संख्या बल के लिहाज से हम बेहद मजबूत स्थिति में हैं। जनता की समस्याओं को ना केवल सदन के अंदर उठाएंगे बल्कि सरकार की गलत नीतियों का कड़ा विरोध भी करेंगे। सदन में कांग्रेस की भूमिका सकारात्मक रहेगी।

माले : वैशाली की युवती की मौत का मामला उठेगा
माले विधायक दल के नेता महबूब आलम ने कहा कि वैशाली जिले के रसूलपुर हबीब गांव में अपराधियों ने गुलनाज खातून पर केरोसिन छिड़ककर आग लगा दी थी। इलाज के दौरान युवती की पीएमसीएच में बीते 15 नवम्बर को मौत हो गई। हम इस छोटे से सत्र में भी इसी मुद्दे पर सरकार को घेरेंगे और कार्रवाई की बाबत उन्हें तलब करेंगे।

