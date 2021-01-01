पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:दूसरों के खातों से पैसा उड़ाने वाले दाे शातिर गिरफ्तार

पटना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार एटीएम कार्ड, 1.20 लाख रुपए, एक चेकबुक, दो मोबाइल और एक बाइक बरामद

पत्रकारनगर थाने की पुलिस ने साइबर गिरोह के दो शातिरों को रविवार देर रात गिरफ्तार किया। गिरफ्तार अखिलेश और राकेश के पास से चार एटीएम कार्ड, 1.20 लाख रुपए, एक चेकबुक, दो मोबाइल और एक बाइक बरामद की गई। अखिलेश नालंदा जिले के बेन थाने के गंगरी गांव और राकेश झउर गांव का रहने वाला है। दोनों रामकृष्णानगर में किराया का मकान लेकर रहता था। पूछताछ में पुलिस को बताया कि ठगी कर पैसा किसी दूसरे के अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर कर देते हैं। ये अकाउंट किसी गरीब का होता है। जिनका अकाउंट होता है उन्हें 500 रुपए प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से देते हैं। थानेदार मनोरंजन भारती ने कहा कि बड़े गिरोह से दोनों का संबंध है। कुछ और लोगों को चिह्नित किया गया है। गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। शातिरों के पास से पुलिस को 10 बैंक खाते की जानकारी मिली है।

गरीबों को झांसा देकर खुलवाते थे बैंक खाता : शातिरों ने कहा कि गरीब लोगों को झांसा देकर बैंक में खाता खुलवाया जाता है और उसका एटीएम कार्ड रख लिया जाता है। गिफ्ट व छूट वाले लिंक और मैसेज भेजकर लोगों से ठगी की जाती है। पैसा ट्रांसफर हाेने के बाद चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली, रांची, लखनऊ सहित अन्य शहरों की एटीएम से निकाल लेता हैं। एक शातिर महीने में 50 से 60 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर लेता है। रामकृष्णानगर में राकेश और अखिलेश के साथ साथ पांच अन्य लड़के भी रहते थे। उसी कमरे में बैठकर लोगों को फोन कर ठगी करते थे। शेष पांच शातिरों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है।

कहा-पैसे रख लीजिए और छोड़ दीजिए
पुलिस बाइपास पर 90 फीट के पास देर रात को पैट्रोलिंग कर रही थी। इसी दौरान एक बाइक पर दो सवार बिना हेलमेट के जाते दिखे। पुलिस ने रुकने का इशारा किया ताे तेजी से भागने लगे। पुलिस ने खदेड़कर दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उनके पास मोटी रकम और अलग-अलग नाम से चार एटीएम कार्ड देखकर शक हो गया। दोनों से सख्ती से पूछताछ की गई तो बता दिया वे साइबर ठग हैं। भेद खुलने के बाद दोनों ने पुलिस से कहा कि सारे पैसे ले लीजिए लेकिन हम दोनों को छोड़ दीजिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser