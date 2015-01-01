पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं थम रहा आक्रोश:प्रेम प्रसंग में युवक की हत्या के खिलाफ सड़क पर आगजनी, वाहनों के शीशे तोड़े

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
पटना सिटी में प्रेम प्रसंग में अंशु नामक युवक की हत्या के विरोध में ओल्ड बाइपास पर आगजनी कर प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
  • आरोपियों काे फांसी की सजा दिलाने की मांग, कुम्हरार में तीन घंटे हंगामा
  • चार थानों की पुलिस जाम हटाने में नाकाम रही, सिटी एसपी के आने पर माने लोग

प्रेम प्रसंग में अंशु कुमार उर्फ लक्की किंग की हत्या के पकड़े गए आरोपियों को फांसी देने और अन्य आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर बुधवार को भीड़ ने कुम्हरार गुमटी के पास सड़क पर आगजनी की। उग्र लोगों ने कई वाहनों के शीशे तोड़ डाले। इससे ओल्ड बाइपास में करीब तीन घंटाें तक अफरातफरी मची रही। वाहनों का परिचालन ठप हो गया। भीड़ ने एक पिकअप वैन को रोक कर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। वैन के साइड होते ही भीड़ के बीच एक यात्री बस फंस गई। पुलिस के सामने ही लोग हंगामा कर रहे थे। उस वक्त पुलिस बल की संख्या काफी कम थी। बाद में पत्रकारनगर, आलमगंज, बहादुरपुर व अगमकुआं थाना पुलिस पहुंची। अधिकारी भीड़ को समझाने-बुझाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे, लेकिन लोग मानने को तैयार नहीं थे।

उनका कहना था कि कुछ युवक अंशु की हत्या के बाद श्रद्धांजलि के लिए कैंडल मार्च निकालने की तैयारी में थे, लेकिन पुलिस ने दबाव बनाकर रोक दिया है। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई से लोगों में गुस्सा दिखा। सिटी एसपी ने बताया कि हत्या के आरोप में किशोरी समेत चार की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है। जांच में जो भी आराेपी मिलेगा, उसे पकड़ा जाएगा। सबको कानूनी एवं न्यायिक प्रक्रिया के तहत सजा होगी। शाम 4 बजे पुलिस ने किसी प्रकार से लोगों को समझा-बुझा कर सड़क से हटाया।

छत पर रची थी साजिश, गली में दिया घटना को अंजाम

प्रेम प्रसंग में अंशु कुमार उर्फ लक्की किंग की हत्या की मिस्ट्री में हर दिन नई जानकारी पुलिस को मिल रही है। एक गिरफ्तार आरोपी ने कुछ चौंकाने वाले तथ्यों का खुलासा किया है। आनन-फानन में छत पर हत्या की योजना बनी और तुरंत उसे अंजाम तक पहुंचा दिया गया। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार, लड़की के भाई का दोस्त और परिवार के अन्य लोग छत पर बैठे और इस मसले पर चर्चा की।

योजना के तहत लड़की ने परिवार वालों के कहने पर अंशु को रात करीब एक बजे कॉल कर बुलाया। वह मोबाइल पर बात करते गली की ओर आ रहा था। लड़की के भाई ने उसे रोका और चाकू दिखा कर कहा कि तुम अपनी आदत से नहीं मानोगे? इसके बाद लड़की के भाई और उसके दोस्त ने उसे गली की ओर खींच लिया। इसके बाद चाकू से प्रहार कर उसकी हत्या कर दी गई।

अंशु के मोबाइल को नहर में फेंक दिया। खून से सने चाकू को कूड़े में फेंक दिया, जिसे बाद में पुलिस ने बरामद किया। लड़की के भाई का दोस्त इस्लामपुर अपने रिश्तेदार के यहां भाग निकला। रिश्तेदार को जब उसकी करतूत की जानकारी हुई तो उसे भगा दिया। उसने अपना मोबाइल और सिम कार्ड भी तोड़ दिया था। इसके बाद वह दरगाह मोहल्ला में छिप कर टहल रहा था। इसी दौरान पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया।

