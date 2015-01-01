पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नतीजों में उलटफेर:चार बार जीती आशा सिन्हा को रीतलाल ने हराया; पाला बदल कर जदयू से लड़े जयवर्द्धन को नहीं मिली जीत

राजद उम्मीदवार रीतलाल राय ने 13 हजार से अधिक वोटों से भाजपा उम्मीदवार को हराया।

पटना जिले में चुनाव नतीजा काफी उलटफेर वाला रहा। दानापुर से पिछले चार चुनावों में एकतरफा जीत दर्ज करने वाली भाजपा की आशा सिन्हा को इस बार राजद उम्मीदवार रीतलाल राय ने 13 हजार से अधिक वोटों से हरा दिया। वहीं, पालीगंज सीट पर 2015 में राजद से विधायक चुने गए जयवर्द्धन यादव इसबार जदयू से लड़े तो हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

उन्हें माले के उम्मीदवार व जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र नेता संदीप सौरभ ने हराया। बांकीपुर से भाजपा के नितिन नवीन, कुम्हरार से भाजपा के अरुण कुमार सिन्हा और मनेर से राजद के भाई वीरेंद्र लगातार चौथी बार, जबकि दीघा से भाजपा के संजीव चौरसिया और मसौढ़ी से राजद की रेखा देवी लगातार दूसरी बार चुनाव जीते।

किसी सीट पर नहीं रहा त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष
पटना जिले की किसी सीट पर त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष नहीं दिखा। बांकीपुर सीट पर पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी वैसे तो तीसरे नंबर पर रहीं, लेकिन उनकी जमानत भी नहीं बची। बिक्रम सीट पर भाजपा के बागी अनिल कुमार और मनेर सीट पर भाजपा के ही बागी श्रीकांत निराला भी अपनी सीटों पर त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष नहीं बना सके।

बिक्रम में तो सिद्धार्थ सौरव की लड़ाई ही अनिल कुमार से रही। भाजपा मुकाबले से बाहर हो गई। जबकि मनेर में निर्दलीय लड़े श्रीकांत निराला और भाजपा के निखिल आनंद को मिले वोट को मिला देने के बाद भी जीते उम्मीदवार भाई वीरेंद्र से कहीं पीछे रहे।

