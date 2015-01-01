पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Ashok Chaudhary And Neeraj Resign From The Post Of Ministers, Legislative Council Membership Ended 6 Months Ago

बिहार:अशोक चौधरी और नीरज का मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा, 6 माह पहले ही विधान परिषद सदस्यता खत्म

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
भवन निर्माण मंत्री अशोक चौधरी और सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क मंत्री नीरज कुमार ने शुक्रवार को इस्तीफा दे दिया। दोनों की विधानपरिषद की सदस्यता इस साल 5 मई को ही समाप्त हो गयी थी। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण उनका चुनाव समय पर नहीं हो सका, लिहाजा उन्हें फिर से विधानपरिषद में जाने का अवसर नहीं मिल पाया।

नियमानुसार वे बगैर किसी सदन के सदस्य रहे सिर्फ छह माह तक ही मंत्री रह सकते थे। 5 नवंबर को छह माह पूरा होने के बाद वे मंत्री पद से निवृत हो गए। कैबिनेट विभाग ने इसकी अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है।

