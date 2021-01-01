पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:बैरिया आईएसबीटी से सबसे पहले गया व जहानाबाद के लिए चलेंगी बसें

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
न्यू आईएसबीटी से बसों के परिचालन के लिए बैठक करते डीएम चंद्रशेखर सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • डीएम ने 15 दिन में तैयारी पूरी करने काे कहा, वाहन शेड बनने के बाद पूरी तरह हाेगा चालू

बैरिया में नवनिर्मित अंतरराज्यीय बस टर्मिनल से गया और जहानाबाद जिलाें के लिए बसों का परिचालन जल्द शुरू होगा। मंगलवार को वाहन संघ के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक के दौरान डीएम चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने बुडको को 15 दिन के अंदर सीसीटीवी कैमरा, माइकिंग, टिकट काउंटर, चहारदीवारी, शौचालय, पेयजल, साइनेज, कंट्रोल रूम आदि की व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया।

साथ ही वहां से शहर के अन्य भागों में वाहनों के परिचालन और किराया तय करने के लिए आरटीए बोर्ड को पत्र भेजने का निर्णय लिया गया। आईएसबीटी के पूरी तरह चालू हाेने में अभी समय लगेगा। वाहन शेड के निर्माण के लिए इसके दक्षिण 25 एकड़ जमीन का अधिग्रहण हाेगा।

यहां 1000 वाहन खड़े हो सकेंगे। अभी 25 एकड़ जमीन पर चार टावर का निर्माण किया गया है। यहां से कुल 240 बसों को एक साथ चलाने की व्यवस्था है। अभी मीठापुर बस पड़ाव में ही करीब 1000 बसाें के ठहराव की व्यवस्था की गई है।

स्टैंड के लिए बनी कमेटी में ऑटो चालक संघ को मिलेगी जगह

ऑल इंडिया रोड मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट फेडरेशन के महासचिव राजकुमार झा ने कहा कि टर्मिनल से वाहनों के व्यवस्थित परिचालन के लिए ऑटो संघ को शामिल किया जाएगा। आरटीए बोर्ड की बैठक में टर्मिनल से शहर के विभिन्न भागों में वाहनों के परिचालन का किराया तय होगा। मौके पर नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा, अपर समाहर्ता राजस्व राजीव श्रीवास्तव, जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी पुरुषोत्तम कुमार, ऑल इंडिया रोड मोटर ट्रांसपोर्ट फेडरेशन के महासचिव राजकुमार झा, बिहार राज्य ऑटो रिक्शा टेम्पो चाल संघ के उपाध्यक्ष नवीन कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

पुलिस आउट पोस्ट बनेगा
आईएसबीटी परिसर सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र में यात्रियाें की सुरक्षा और विधि व्यवस्था के लिए पुलिस आउटपोस्ट बनाया जाएगा। डीएम ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को पुलिस आउटपोस्ट के लिए जगह चिह्नित करने और इसे स्थापित करने का निर्देश दिया।

