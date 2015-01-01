पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ को लेकर प्रशासन सख्त:डुबकी लगाने और घाट पर आतिशबाजी करने पर रोक, नदी में नावों के परिचालन पर पाबंदी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसएसपी ने खुद चूल्हा बना तैयार किया प्रसाद।

गंगा और तालाब में डुबकी लगाने और आतिशबाजी करने पर रोक लगाई गई है। गुरुवार को एसके मेमोरियल हॉल में प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारियाें और पुलिस अधिकारियाें की ब्रीफिंग करते हुए प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराने, पानी में डुबकी लगाने और आतिशबाजी करने पर रोक लगाने का निर्देश दिया।

डीएम कुमार रवि ने कहा कि गंगा में निजी नावों के परिचालन पर रोक लगाई गई है। घाटों पर वाहनों की आवाजाही पर रोक है। सभी घाट पर तैनात दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस पदाधिकारी को आपस में समन्वय स्थापित कर आदेश का सख्ती से अनुपालन सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है ताकि भीड़ भाड़ की स्थिति पैदा नहीं हो। मेडिकल टीम को आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए जीवन रक्षक दवाओं के साथ अलर्ट मोड में रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है। वहीं, संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को बिजली की निर्बाध आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित रखने और साफ सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान देने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

सेना ने छठ व्रतियों के लिए खोल दिया रास्ता

सेना ने छठ व्रतियों की सुविधा के लिए छावनी क्षेत्र में दो जगहों पर बंद रास्तों को अस्थायी रूप से खोल दिया है। दानपुर-मनेर रोड से एसडीओ कार्यालय और सैन्य अस्पताल के नर्सिंग ऑफिसर मेस के पास स्थित मार्ग को खोलने से छठ व्रतियों को कचहरी घाट पर जाने में सुविधा होगी।

मिलिट्री अस्पताल और सेंट लूकस चर्च होते हुए भी व्रती एसडीओ कार्यालय के तरफ से आकर कचहरी घाट तक जा सकते हैं। घाट पर जाने के लिए एसडीओ कार्यालय के बगल से होकर एमईएस इंस्पेक्शन बंगला होते हुए जाने वाले मार्ग तथा सेंट लूकस चर्च के बगल से जाने वाले मार्ग का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। लेकिन इन मार्गों पर वाहनों का प्रवेश पूरी तरह बंद रहेगा।

एसएसपी ने खुद चूल्हा बना तैयार किया प्रसाद

पटना समेत पूरे जिले की सुरक्षा व ट्रैफिक की बड़ी जिम्मेवारी के साथ-साथ एसएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा ने इस साल भी छठ किया है। उन्होंने छठ के अनुष्ठान करने में किसी की मदद नहीं ली। खुद से ही चूल्हा बनाया, फिर बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के दिन चने की दाल, कद्दू की सब्जी और चावल बनाया और खाया। गुरुवार की शाम ड्यूटी से थोड़ा वक्त निकालकर आवास पहुंचे और फिर खीर व रोटी भी और खरना का प्रसाद खाने के बाद 36 घंटे के लिए निराहार व निर्जला कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें