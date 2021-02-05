पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर अपराधियों का आतंक:तीन महीने के अंदर दूसरी बार DG आलोक राज के नाम पर फर्जी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट बना दोस्तों से मांगे रुपए

पटना17 मिनट पहले
इसी फर्जी अकाउंट से भेजे जा रहे हैं फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट। - Dainik Bhaskar
इसी फर्जी अकाउंट से भेजे जा रहे हैं फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट।
  • दोस्त का कॉल आया तो आज सीनियर IPS अधिकारी को हुई जानकारी
  • साइबर सेल में कर दी गई है शिकायत, जांच में जुट गई है टीम

बिहार में साइबर अपराधियों को आतंक चरम पर है। आम से लेकर खास लोग तक इनके निशाने पर हैं। हर दिन साइबर अपराधी किसी न किसी व्यक्ति का फर्जी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट बना ले रहे हैं। उनके नाम के साथ-साथ असली फोटो का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद परिवार से लेकर दोस्तों तक को फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेजते हैं। फिर जरूरी काम है बताकर उनसे रुपयों की डिमांड करते हैं। साइबर अपराध के तहत आने वाली इस तरह के कई मामले अब तक सामने आ चुके हैं। अब नया मामला बिहार के DG ट्रेनिंग आलोक राज का है। अपराधी इनका फर्जी अकाउंट बनाकर पैसे मांग रहे हैं। इनका एक बार और फर्जी अकाउंट बना था।

DG ट्रेनिंग के दोस्त को हुआ शक तो दी जानकारी

DG ट्रेनिंग आलोक राज पर साइबर अपराधियों ने दूसरी बार निशाना साधा है। सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी अकाउंट बनाकर अब वे उनके दोस्तों से पैसे मांग रहे हैं। इस बात की जानकारी उनके एक दोस्त ने दी। फर्जी अकाउंट के प्रोफाइल में सीनियर IPS अधिकारी की फोटो भी लगाई। इसके बाद उन्होंने आलोक राज के दोस्तों और जानने वाले लोगों को फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेजना शुरू कर दिया। जब रिक्वेस्ट एक्सेप्ट हो गया तो फिर उनसे जरूरी काम है बताकर रुपयों की डिमांड करने लगे। इस तरह से पैसे मांगे जाने पर उनके एक दोस्त को शक हो गया। उन्होंने कॉल कर आलोक राज को इसकी जानकारी दी। उससे संबंधित कुछ प्रुफ भी भेजे। तब जाकर यह सीनियर अधिकारी सबसे पहले खुद अलर्ट हुए। सोशल मीडिया के अपने असली अकाउंट से एक पोस्ट कर खुद से जुड़े लोगों को अलर्ट किया। साइबर अपराधी के झांसे में नहीं आने की अपील की।

आर्थिक अपराध शाखा और साइबर सेल में शिकायत दर्ज

IPS अधिकारी ने मामले को लेकर आर्थिक अपराध शाखा व साइबर सेल के DIG को इसकी जानकारी दी। सेल के सब इंस्पेक्टर के जरिए कंप्लेन दर्ज करवाया। अब साइबर सेल की टीम इस केस की जांच में जुट गई है। DG ट्रेनिंग को शक है कि साइबर अपराधियों ने उनके नाम का फर्जी अकाउंट सोमवार को बनाया गया है। आलोक राज 1988 बैच के सीनियर IPS अधिकारी हैं। यह दूसरा मौका है जब साइबर अपराधियों ने इनके नाम का फर्जी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट बनाया और लोगों से रुपए की डिमांड की। करीब तीन महीने पहले आलोक राज के नाम पर ही फर्जी अकांउट बना था। उस वक्त भी कई लोगों से इनके नाम पर रुपए मांगे गए थे। उस वक्त पटना के कंकड़बाग थाना में इन्होंने एक एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी। उस मामले में भी अभी जांच चल ही रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी अकाउंट उस वक्त किसने बनाया था? इसका पता अब तक नहीं चल पाया।

