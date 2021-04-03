पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षकों के 7वें वेतनमान पर खर्च का मामला:अफसरों की लापरवाही से बिहार को केंद्र से नहीं मिले 383 करोड़ रुपए

पटना42 मिनट पहले
अफसरों की लापरवाही के कारण समय पर दस्तावेज नहीं भेजने से बिहार को केंद्र से 383 करोड़ केंद्र रुपए नहीं मिले। यह जानकारी केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल ‘निशंक’ ने सुशील मोदी के राज्यसभा में पूछे गए एक प्रश्न के उत्तर में दी। ‘निशंक’ ने कहा कि बिहार सरकार ने सूचित किया है कि उसने राज्य विश्वविद्यालयों व कॉलेजों के शिक्षकों और समकक्ष संवर्गों के लिए वेतन संशोधन (7वां सीपीसी) की योजना कार्यान्वित की है और 1.1.2016 से 31.03.2019 की अवधि के लिए योजना के कार्यान्वयन पर कुल अतिरिक्त व्यय 767 करोड़ हुए हैं। लेकिन उसने निर्धारित अवधि में संबंधित दस्तावेज नहीं भेजे।

इसलिए बिहार को अतिरिक्त खर्च की गई 383 करोड़ की राशि नहीं मिलेगी। मंत्री ने बताया कि 7वां वेतन संशोधन योजना को कुछ शर्तों के तहत कार्यान्वित करने और योजना की समापन तिथि यानी 31 मार्च 2020 तक आवश्यक दस्तावेजों के साथ पूर्ण प्रस्ताव प्रस्तुत करने वाली राज्य सरकारों को वेतन संशोधन के कार्यान्वन पर हुए अतिरिक्त व्यय के 50% की प्रतिपूर्ति की गई। लेकिन योजना की अंतिम तिथि 31.03.2020 तक या उससे पहले आवश्यक दस्तावेजों के साथ पूरा प्रस्ताव प्रस्तुत नहीं किए जाने के कारण बिहार को केन्द्रीय हिस्सा नहीं जारी किया जा सका।

मातृभाषा में तकनीकी शिक्षा देने पर विचार
मोदी के एक अन्य प्रश्न के उत्तर में शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि भारत सरकार शैक्षिक सत्र 2021-22 से तकनीकी संस्थानों में मातृभाषा में प्रायोगिक आधार पर तकनीकी शिक्षा प्रदान करने पर विचार कर रही है। इसका उद्देश्य उन छात्रों की प्रतिभा का पोषण करना है जिन्होंने अपनी शिक्षा स्थानीय भाषा में ग्रहण की है।

