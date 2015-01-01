पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर विश्लेषण:दवा पर भारी पड़ी दारू, कमाई के नारे पर ‘जंगल’ के खौफ ने फेर दी झाड़ू

लेखक: कुमार जितेंद्र ज्योति
निर्वाचन आयोग ने कोरोना के खतरे के बीच कैसा चुनाव कराया, इसका रिजल्ट छठ तक आएगा। वैसे, तस्वीरें तो डरा ही रही थीं। खैर, बिहार में 2020 विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम आ गया है और एकमात्र भास्कर के एग्जिट पोल के करीब।

परिणाम से नहीं, उसी एग्जिट पोल से निकले तथ्यों की बात करें तो बात जमीनी होगी। सबसे बड़ी बात कि महागठबंधन ने दवाई की बात तो की, दारू की भी कर दी। यह महिलाओं को खासकर रास नहीं आया। बिल्कुल नहीं। शहर से गांव तक, कहीं नहीं। कमाई का नारा तो ठीक चला।

ग्रामीण और पिछड़े इलाकों में इसने महागठबंधन के लिए हवा बना दी थी, लेकिन यहीं अगड़ी जातियों में कथित ‘जंगलराज रिटर्न्स’ का डर भी आ गया। यह दो बड़े कारण थे, जिसके कारण वोटरों ने नीतीश कुमार के खिलाफ माहौल रहते हुए भी ‘नीतीशे कुमार’ का विकल्प देखा।

हां, दो महीने पहले तक जदयू सबसे बड़ी पार्टी नजर आ रही थी, लेकिन अब नहीं रही तो इसका कारण कोई दूसरा नहीं, NDA की घटक लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी ही है। मानें न मानें, इससे जदयू के मुखिया नीतीश कुमार की सेहत पर असर तो पड़ेगा।

मुद्दे उनके लिए नहीं थे, जाति और चिह्न ही याद रखे वोटरों ने

पार्टियों के दावे अपनी जगह हैं। जिन पार्टियों ने 150 सीटें तक जीतने की बात कही, उन्होंने यही नहीं देखा कि आधार वोटर हिल भी रहे या नहीं। आधार वोटर वहीं अटके हैं तो बड़े बदलाव की उम्मीद कैसे कर सकते हैं? जाति और चिह्न ही ज्यादातर वोटरों को याद थे, मुद्दे तो भाषणों तक सिमटे थे। उदाहरण देखिए…महागठबंधन के स्टार प्रचारक तेजस्वी यादव ने अपनी तरफ से रोजगार का मुद्दा खड़ा तो कर लिया, लेकिन 40+ उम्र वालों ने राजद नेता के इस ‘जॉब ऑफर’ पर ध्यान ही नहीं दिया या अविश्वास जताया।

हां, जिन्हें नीतीश कुमार की सरकार में रोजगार नहीं मिला या जिन्होंने कोरोना के लॉकडाउन में बेरोजगारी का दंश झेला, उन युवाओं के मन में कहीं न कहीं तेजस्वी के दिखाए सपनों के प्रति आस्था थी। यह आस्था वोट में बदली भी, लेकिन अगर लोजपा ने जदयू का बेड़ा गर्क नहीं किया होता तो तस्वीर ज्यादा साफ आती।

भाजपा का अंतिम समय में मिला साथ, वरना जदयू और भुगतता

यह तो बात थी बिहार की राजनीति में तेजस्वी प्रभाव की। अब जरा एग्जिट पोल के बैकग्राउंड में नीतीश कुमार-नरेंद्र मोदी फैक्टर को समझने की कोशिश करें तो इस चुनाव में नमो के पक्ष में लहर नहीं थी और दूसरी तरफ नीतीश कुमार के खिलाफ कुलबुलाहट जरूर थी। नीतीश सरकार में अफसरों कe रवैया भी मुद्दा था और बदलाव की बात भी थी।

इसका परिणाम जदयू को और ज्यादा भुगतना पड़ता, अगर उसे अंतिम समय में भाजपा का साथ नहीं मिलता। नीतीश कुमार के लिए एक अच्छी बात यही रही कि आधी-अधूरी शराबबंदी के समर्थन में इस बार भी महिलाओं की भीड़ वोटर के रूप में मतदान केंद्रों तक पहुंची। यह कहें कि महिलाओं ने ही सिर्फ आगे आकर कहा है- 'इस बार भी नीतीशे कुमार' तो गलत नहीं होगा।

नीतीश कुमार चिराग पासवान को मानें जिम्मेदार, तेजस्वी कांग्रेस को

जब मतदान केंद्र पर महिलाएं तीर ढूंढ़ती नजर आईं, तो नीतीश कमजोर कैसे हो रहे हैं? इस सवाल का जवाब ढूंढ़ने के लिए महागठबंधन के परफॉर्मेंस को देखने की जरूरत नहीं। नीतीश को कमजोर किया लोजपा ने। लोजपा के प्रत्याशी आधी से ज्यादा सीटों पर जदयू को परेशान किया। कद्दावर मंत्रियों की हार लोजपा के कारण हुई। राजद को फायदा मिलने की यही बड़ी वजह है।

जदयू की सीटें घटने का जिम्मेदार चिराग पासवान और नीतीश कुमार के बीच रार को ही मानना पड़ेगा। नीतीश के सामने ठीक दूसरी तरफ, जब तेजस्वी की मेहनत को देखते हैं तो उनकी उम्मीद सिर्फ कांग्रेस के कारण टूटती नजर आती है। कांग्रेस को 70 सीटें नहीं देते तो अपने बूते वह शायद और ज्यादा बेहतर कर पाते। राजद के पास कांग्रेस के मुकाबले जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों की सूची भी थी।

