बजट में बिहार:बिहार को नई रेललाइन, आमान परिवर्तन व दोहरीकरण के लिए मिले 5150 करोड़

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बलिया से आरा तक 65 किमी नई रेललाइन के सर्वे को मिली स्वीकृति

बिहार में रेल के विकास, विस्तार और आधुनिकीकरण के लिए 2021-22 के बजट में नई रेल लाइन, आमान परिवर्तन और दोहरीकरण परियोजनाओं में और गति लाने पर जोर दिया गया है। इसके तहत बजट में राज्य की नई लाइन, आमान परिवर्तन और दोहरीकरण परियोजनाओं के लिए 5150 करोड़ का आवंटन किया गया है। यह राशि वर्ष 2009 से 14 के बीच प्रतिवर्ष आवंटित राशि की तुलना में 355 प्रतिशत अधिक है। इसके अलावा वर्ष 2021-22 के बजट में बलिया से आरा तक 65 किलोमीटर नई बड़ी रेल लाइन का सर्वे कार्य भी स्वीकृत किया गया है।
चालू परियोजनाओं के लिए भी बजट में प्रावधान: वर्तमान में पूर्ण-आंशिक रूप से बिहार राज्य में 74,880 करोड़ की लागत वाली 5267 किलोमीटर की नई रेल लाइन, आमान परिवर्तन, दोहरीकरण परियोजनाओं से जुड़े कुल 57 रेल परियोजनाएं विभिन्न चरणों में हैं। इस कड़ी में 53,650 करोड़ की लागत से 2962 किलोमीटर लंबी नई रेल लाइन की 35 परियोजनाएं हैं। 5422 करोड़ की लागत से 1018 किलोमीटर लंबी आमान परिवर्तन की 5 परियोजनाएं हैं। साथ ही 15,808 करोड़ की लागत से 1287 किलोमीटर लंबी दोहरीकरण की 17 परियोजनाओं के लिए भी बजट में प्रावधान किया गया है।
इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर व सेफ्टी से जुड़े कार्यों के लिए भी बजट में आवंटन: बिहार के लिए रेल अवसंरचना और संरक्षा से जुड़े कार्यों के लिए औसत बजट आवंटन वर्ष 2009-14 के 1132 करोड़ रुपए प्रतिवर्ष से बढ़कर 2014-19 के दौरान 3061 करोड़ रुपए प्रतिवर्ष रहा। इस प्रकार वर्ष 2009-14 की तुलना में 2014-19 के मध्य औसत बजट आवंटन 170 प्रतिशत से अधिक है। वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए बिहार के लिए रेल अवसंरचना और संरक्षा से जुड़े कार्यों के लिए कुल बजट आवंटन 4093 करोड़ रुपए था। यह आवंटन वर्ष 2009-14 के बीच आवंटित राशि औसतन 1132 करोड़ रुपए प्रतिवर्ष की तुलना में 262 प्रतिशत अधिक है।

रेल परियोजनाओं के लिए डेडलाइन तय

  • मार्च में निर्मली-सरायगढ़ नई लाइन परियोजना (कोसी पुल सहित) 22 किमी
  • दिसंबर के अंत तक जयनगर-बिजलपुरा आमान परिवर्तन 52 किमी, हाजीपुर-बछवारा
  • दोहरीकरण 72 किमी और कटरिया-कुरसेला पैच डबलिंग 7 किमी

पूर्व मध्य रेल की परियोजनाओं के लिए प्रावधान

  • नई रेल लाइन निर्माण कार्य के लिए करीब 596 करोड़
  • आमान परिवर्तन कार्यों के लिए 190 करोड़
  • दोहरीकरण कार्य के लिए 182 करोड़ का प्रावधान
  • सड़क संरक्षा कार्य (उपरी-निचले सड़क पुल) से संबंधित कार्य के लिए 206 करोड़
  • सड़क संरक्षा (समपार) से संबंधित कार्यों को पूरा करने के लिए 74 करोड़
  • ट्रेनों की गति में वृद्धि और समय पालन में सुधार के मद्देनजर ट्रैक नवीनीकरण के लिए 580 करोड़
  • सोननगर-दानकुनी नई लाइन के लिए 2959 करोड़ का आवंटन
  • यात्री सुविधा के लिए इस बजट में 171 करोड़ रूपए का आवंटन
  • उत्पादन इकाइयों/ कारखानों के लिए 134 करोड़
  • सिग्नल एवं दूरसंचार संबंधी कार्य के लिए 161 करोड
  • पुल व सड़क पहुंच संबंधी कार्य के लिए 72 करोड़
