  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Bihar Home Department Orders Inquiry On Patna Shahpur Police Inspector In 7 Year Old Boy Missing Case

थानेदार को महंगी पड़ेगी लापरवाही:7 माह से गायब है 7 साल का मासूम, 35 दिन बाद पटना के थानेदार ने की थी FIR; गृह विभाग हुआ गंभीर

पटना34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 12 मई से लापता है सुमन, परिवार से मांगी गई थी दो लाख की फिरौती
  • संदेह के घेरे में है पटना के शाहपुर थानेदार की भूमिका

पटना के एक थानेदार को लेकर राज्य का गृह विभाग बेहद गंभीर है। गृह विभाग ने थानेदार की भूमिका पर अपना संदेह जाहिर किया है। एक लेटर जारी कर पटना के एसएसपी उपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा को थानेदार की भूमिका की जांच कर कार्रवाई करने का आदेश दिया है। इस संबंध में सरकार के विशेष सचिव ईश्वर चंद्र सिन्हा की तरफ से एक आदेश जारी किया गया है। जिनके बारे में जांच करने का आदेश दिया गया है, वो पटना वेस्ट एरिया में स्थित शाहपुर थाना के थानेदार हैं।

दरअसल, यह पूरा मामला सात साल के मासूम सुमन कुमार से जुड़ा है। जो शाहपुर थाना के तहत हैतनपुर गांव के रहने वाले रमेश राय का बेटा है। सात महीने पहले 12 मई को रहस्यमय तरीके से सुमन गायब हो गया था। बाद में अपराधियों ने परिवार को कॉल कर दो लाख रुपए की फिरौती भी मांगी थी। रकम नहीं मिलने पर सुमन को जान से मार देने की धमकी दी थी। रमेश राय ने इस मामले में उसी वक्त शाहपुर थाना की पुलिस को सूचना दी, लेकिन पुलिस ने इस मामले को उस वक्त गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। वक्त बीतता चला गया, पर सुमन का पता नहीं चला। पिता ने पटना के एसएसपी के पास भी उस वक्त गुहार लगाई थी। तब जाकर 35 दिन बाद 26 जून को शाहपुर थाना में सुमन के किडनैपिंग की एफआईआर दर्ज हुई। इस दरम्यान सात महीने बीत गए, मगर किडनैप किए गए सुमन का अब तक कोई अता-पता नहीं है। पुलिस टीम उसे खोज नहीं पाई।

इस मामले में पिता ने राज्य सरकार से गुहार लगाई थी। जिसे गृह विभाग ने न सिर्फ गंभीरता से लिया, बल्कि थानेदार की भूमिका की जांच कर कार्रवाई का आदेश दे दिया है। दूसरी तरफ पटना के एसएसपी ने भी कहा है कि वो इस मामले की खुद से जांच करेंगे।

