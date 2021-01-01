पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रुपेश हत्याकांड के 20 दिन बीते:SIT को लग रहा - अब सही दिशा में जांच; 2 बिल्डर समेत 5 से 15 की टीम लगातार कर रही पूछताछ

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • पूछताछ में लगी है 6 पुलिस अफसरों सहित 15 सदस्यीय टीम
  • पटना में शूटर-लाइनर की तलाश में लगातार चल रही छापेमारी

इंडिगो के स्टेशन हेड रूपेश सिंह की हत्या को आज पूरे तीन हफ्ते हो गए। अब तक एक भी गिरफ्तारी इस केस में नहीं हो पाई है। लेकिन, हत्याकांड की जांच में जुटी SIT के शिकंजे में दो बिल्डर, एक जमीन कारोबारी सहित पांच संदिग्ध अभी भी हैं। इन सभी से 6 पुलिस पदाधिकारी सहित 15 सदस्यीय टीम लगातार पूछताछ कर रही है। SIT में शामिल अधिकारी की मानें तो कई बार उनकी टीम को ऐसा लगा कि हम केस को सुलझाने में काफी करीब है, लेकिन कड़ी नहीं जुड़ रही है। पिछले तीन दिनों से जांच सही दिशा में चल रही है। काफी हद तक हत्याकांड की गुत्थी सलझती नजर आ रही है। गिरफ्तारी के लिए ठोस साक्ष्य की जरूरत है और उसके लिए SIT लगातार काम कर रही है।

अब बिल्डर और जमीन कारोबारी पर टिकी जांच

सूत्रों की मानें तो SIT की जांच अब बिल्डर और जमीन से जुड़े एक कारोबारी पर टिकी है। हिरासत में लिए गए पांच में तीन संदिग्ध पटना के है, जबकि दो दूसरे जिले के रहने वाले हैं। पटना के तीनों संदिग्ध में एक बिल्डर और एक जमीन कारोबारी से भी रूपेश की जान पहचान थी। लेकिन, वारदात के पूर्व से उनके बीच दूरी बनने की बात बताई जा रही है। पुलिस इस बिन्दु पर जांच कर रही है कि आखिर इसके पीछे वजह क्या थी? टेक्निकल तौर पर हुए जांच में कुछ ऐसे सबूत हाथ लगे हैं, जिससे SIT इन सभी के ऊपर अपना शिकंजा कसती जा रही है। इसमें एक बिल्डर वो है, जिसे शनिवार की रात खगौल से पूछताछ के लिए टीम ने अपने कब्जे में लिया था। इस बारे में रविवार को ही भास्कर ने अपने खबर के जरिए बताया था। टीम ने बिल्डर के साथ ही रामकृष्णा नगर इलाके से उसके दोस्त व उसकी पत्नी को भी पूछताछ के लिए अपने कब्जे में लिया था।

लाइनर की भी पहचान हुई

इस मामले में SIT अब तक काफी सारे लोगों से पूछताछ कर चुकी है। सब जगह पूछताछ के बाद वापस शास्त्रीनगर और दानापुर के बीच जांच तेज कर दी गई है। यह अब तीन दिनों से अपार्टमेंट के आसपास ही घूम रही है। एक अपराधी और लाइनर की भूमिका निभाने वाले की पहचान कर ली गई है। उनकी तलाश में पटना और दूसरे जिलों में लगातार छापेमारी चल रही है। हालांकि सीनियर अधिकारी अभी भी इस मामले पर कुछ भी बोलने से बच रहे हैं।

