तैयारी:बिहार पुलिस बनाएगी खाद, बीएमपी परिसर में लगाई जाएगी 25 लाख की कंपोस्ट मशीन

पटना41 मिनट पहले
बिहार पुलिस में यह पहली बार होगा। केन्द्रीय अर्द्ध सैनिक बलों में यह प्रयोग होता रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिहार पुलिस में यह पहली बार होगा। केन्द्रीय अर्द्ध सैनिक बलों में यह प्रयोग होता रहा है।
  • परिसर में स्थित आवास और बैरेक से निकलने वाले कचरे का होगा उपयोग

बिहार पुलिस खाद बनाएगी। इसकी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। बीएमपी पटना में इसी महीने कंपोस्ट मशीन का उद्घाटन होगा। दरअसल क्लीन एंड ग्रीन बिहार के तहत बिहार मिलिट्री पुलिस (बीएमपी) ने इसकी पहल की है। पटना नगर निगम के सहयोग से बीएमपी कंपोस्ट मशीन लगाएगी। मिथिलेश स्टेडियम बीएमपी परिसर में बीएमपी की चार बटालियनें बीएमपी-1, बीएमपी-5, बीएमपी-10 और बीएमपी-14 बटालियन रहती है।

वहां करीब 200 परिवार हैं। इसके अलावा बैरेक में 700 जवान रहते हैं। बीएमपी परिसर से हर दिन बड़ी मात्रा में सूखा और गीला कचरा निकलता है। कोशिश यह हो रही है कि इन कचरों का सदुपयोग किया जाए जिससे गंदगी को फैलने से भी रोका जा सकता है। इसी कड़ी में बीएमपी के आईजी एम.आर.नायक ने पटना नगर निगम के आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा से बात कर नई योजना पर काम करने का निर्णय लिया है।

बिहार पुलिस में पहली बार उपयोग होगी मशीन
इसके तहत बीएमपी परिसर में ही एक कंपोस्ट मशीन लगाई जाएगी। यह मशीन करीब 25 लाख रुपए की है जिसका इस्तेमाल होगा। कचरों से खाद बनाया जाएगा और फिर उसका उपयोग किया जाएगा। मशीन को इसी महीने स्थापित किया जाएगा और अंतिम सप्ताह में बिहार के डीजीपी इसका उद्घाटन करेंगे। बिहार पुलिस में यह पहली बार होगा। केन्द्रीय अर्द्ध सैनिक बलों में यह प्रयोग होता रहा है।

