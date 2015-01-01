पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:किसान चौपाल लगाएगी भाजपा, कृषि कानून के हर पहलु से किसानों को कराएगी अवगत

पटना36 मिनट पहले
भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल का फाइल फोटो।
  • प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने की घोषणा, आज से शुरू, 25 दिसंबर तक जारी रहेगा अभियान

किसान चौपाल लगाकर भाजपा किसान बिल को लेकर विपक्ष को न केवल बेनकाब करेगी बल्कि उसे किसान विरोधी भी बताएगी। पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल ने कहा कि किसान बिल में क्या गड़बड़ी है, यह विपक्ष नहीं बता रहा बल्कि सिर्फ राजनीति कर रहा है। दरअसल, एक खास जगह के लोग खुद वही काम कर रहे लेकिन उसमें दूसरों को आगे बढ़ते नहीं देखना चाहते।

पंजाब के किसान कांट्रैक्ट फाॅर्मिंग कर रहे हैं। पंजाब में बड़ी बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनी के साथ आलू की कांट्रेक्ट फाॅर्मिंग हो रही है, लेकिन वे चाहते हैं कि यह सिस्टम पंजाब के बाहर बिहार समेत किसी राज्य में न जाए। यह कैसा विरोध है? जायसवाल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने अपने घोषणा पत्र में इस कानून की वकालत कर चुकी है।

एपीएमसी एक्ट खत्म करने का आश्वासन दिया था। लेकिन, अब जब मोदी सरकार ने वही काम किया है तो उन्हें तकलीफ हो रही है। आखिर क्यों? जायसवाल ने कहा कि पार्टी पूरे प्रदेश में हर विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में जाएगी। पंचायतों तक किसान चौपाल लगाएगी।

किसानों को कृषि बिल के सारे पहलुओं से अवगत कराएगी। बताएगी कि कैसे यह किसानों के पक्ष में है। इसकी शुरुआत बख्तियारपुर से रविवार को होगी। केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद के साथ जायसवाल खुद इस अभियान की शुरुआत करेंगे। अभियान 25 दिसंबर तक जारी रहेगा।

