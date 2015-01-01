पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:गर्दनीबाग मुख्य सड़क के लोहे के दोनों गेट बंद, हलकान रहे राहगीर

पटना9 घंटे पहले
  • मरीजों को लगभग दो किलोमीटर घूमकर आना पड़ा अस्पताल

विधानसभा सत्र को लेकर गर्दनीबाग के धरनास्थल वाले क्षेत्र को पुलिस ने मंगलवार दोनों तरफ से बंद कर दिया। महिला थाना एवं गर्दनीबाग अस्पताल के पास लगे लोहे के गेट को बंद कर देने से आमलोगों के साथ मरीजों को भी परेशानी हुई।

मुख्य रास्ते के अंदर से जितने भी लिंक रोड हैं, उनमें लगे लोहे के गेट को एहतियातन बंद कर दिया गया था। इस वजह से गेट नंबर 15, चितकोहरा पुल और यारपुर पुल से राहगीरों व मरीजाें को करीब दाे किलाेमीटर घूमकर अस्पताल की ओर आना पड़ा।

मुख्य रास्ता बंद होने से चितकोहरा समेत अन्य पुलों पर वाहनों का दबाव बढ़ गया। जो वाहन सिविल सर्जन के कार्यालय तक आ चुके थे, उन्हें अनीसाबाद गोलबंर से घूमकर जाने के लिए कहा गया। अचानक हुए इस बदलाव पर लाेगाें ने नाराजगी भी जताई। हालांकि, पुलिस ने उन्हें समझा-बुझाकर अनीसाबाद की ओर वापस माेड़ दिया।

इसकी वजह से गर्दनीबाग अस्पताल का एक द्वार तो खुला था, लेकिन दूसरा द्वार तक मरीज नहीं पहुंच सके। जो मरीज यारपुर की तरफ से आ रहे थे, उन्हें करीब दो किलोमीटर तक अस्पताल पहुंचने में लगा। अस्पताल के सिक्युरिटी इंचार्ज ने इस समस्या को पुलिस प्रशासन के समक्ष रखा। उन्हें बताया गया- प्रदर्शन होने वाला है, इसलिए अभी लोहे के गेट नहीं खोला जा सकता।

कुशवाहा राजनीतिक चेतना मंच ने तेजस्वी के खिलाफ फूंका पुतला
कुशवाहा राजनीतिक चेतना मंच ने मंगलवार को गर्दनीबाग धरनास्थल पर विरोधी दल के नेता तेजस्वी यादव का पुतला फूंका।

