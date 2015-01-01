पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Both Lanes Of Digha AIIMS Elevated Raid Will Be Operational By 30, Trains Going Towards Bihta Will Avoid The Jam Of Patna.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पटना के लिए अच्छी खबर:दीघा-एम्स एलिवेटेड राेड की दोनों लेन 30 तक चालू होंगे, बिहटा की तरफ जाने वाली गाड़ियां पटना के जाम से बचेंगी

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीघा सेतु की तरफ से बिहटा की तरफ जाने वाली गाड़ियां पटना शहर की जाम नहीं झेलेंगी।
  • अभी पश्चिमी लेन से खाली ट्रकों के साथ बड़ी-छोटी गाड़ियां पार हो रहीं
  • 106 मीटर के खगौल आरओबी के निर्माण थी चुनौती

दीघा-एम्स एलिवेटेड की दोनों लेन इसी महीने चालू हो जाएंगी। बस एक हफ्ते की देरी है। पूर्वी लेन की फिनिशिंग का काम 24 घंटे किया जा रहा है। ट्रायल के तौर पर अभी पश्चिमी लेन से खाली ट्रकों के साथ बड़ी-छोटी गाड़ियां पार हो रही हैं। बिहार राज्य पथ विकास निगम ने मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय से उद्घाटन का समय मांगा है।

निर्माण एजेंसी गैमन के परियोजना प्रबंधक शशि रंजन ने कहा कि पटना-दिल्ली मुख्य रेलवे लाइन पर अवस्थित 106 मीटर लंबे खगौल आरओबी का निर्माण चुनौतीपूर्ण था, जिसे पूरा कर लिया गया है। फिनिशिंग का काम चल रहा है।

गांधी मैदान-दानापुर रोड से अनीसाबाद-दानापुर स्टेशन रोड (खगौल आरओबी) तक नहर के ऊपर 8.45 किलोमीटर फोरलेन एलिवेटेड हिस्सा और खगौल आरओबी से पटना एम्स तक 2.3 किलोमीटर फोरलेन सड़क पर गाड़ियां दौड़ रही हैं। गांधी मैदान-दानापुर रोड से जेपी रेल-सड़क पुल तक 1.5 किलोमीटर 4/6 लेन एप्रोच सड़क का निर्माण भी पूरा हो गया है जिसके मार्फत उत्तर बिहार से आने वाली गाड़ियां एलिवेटेड प्रोजेक्ट पर चढ़ रही हैं। इस प्रोजेक्ट की कुल लंबाई 12.27 किलोमीटर है, जिसके निर्माण पर 1289 करोड़ खर्च हुए हैं।

पटना-दानापुर रेलवे लाइन से दक्षिणी हिस्से में सीधी पहुंच
दीघा सेतु की तरफ से बिहटा की तरफ जाने वाली गाड़ियां पटना शहर की जाम नहीं झेलेंगी। अशोक राजपथ की तरफ से भी इस एलिवेटेड रोड प्रोजेक्ट पर चढ़ने का विकल्प है। इस रोड प्रोजेक्ट से गाड़ियां सीधे पटना-दानापुर रेलवे लाइन पार कर शहर के दक्षिणी हिस्से में पहुंच जाएंगी। इसका कार्यारंभ नवंबर 2013 में हुआ था। इसमें एम्स से पटना नहर के मुहाने तक 2.3 किलोमीटर फोरलेन सड़क है। दानापुर-फुलवारीशरीफ रोड से दीघा-पटना सड़क तक 8.45 किलोमीटर फोरलेन एलिवेटेड है। दीघा-पटना सड़क से दीघा रेल-सड़क पुल तक 1.5 किलोमीटर 4/6 लेन सड़क है।

इधर, आर ब्लॉक-दीघा राेड 15 जनवरी तक हो जाएगा चालू

राज्य सरकार ने बीएसआरडीसी को आर ब्लॉक-दीघा सिक्स लेन हाईवे का निर्माण कार्य 15 जनवरी तक पूरा कराने का आदेश दिया है। सरकार के आदेश के आलोक में बीएसआरडीसी ने एजेंसी को मकर संक्रांति से पहले निर्माण कार्य पूरा करने का टास्क सौंपा है। यानी, खरमास बाद उद्घाटन के साथ ही आम जनता के लिए हाईवे समर्पित हो जाएगा। इसका निर्माण कार्य 90 फीसदी पूरा हो गया है। बेली रोड फ्लार्इ ओवर का निर्माण के साथ हार्ईवे का रंग-रोगन का कार्य पूरा करना है।

इस राेड पर ओवरस्पीड में गाड़ी चलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई करना आसान होगा। 7 जगहों पर अत्याधुनिक सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही हाईवे डिजिटल स्क्रीन बोर्ड लगाया जा रहा है। इससे पथ निर्माण विभाग के सड़क सुरक्षा से संबंधित स्लोगन के साथ गाड़ी की रफ्तार और जाम आदि के बारे में जानकारी मिलेगी।

जाम से मिलेगी निजात
इस राेड के चालू हाेने पर पटना जंक्शन, बेली रोड, बोरिंग रोड, अल्पना मार्केट, अशोक राज पथ में शामिल दुजरा, राजापुर पुल, कुर्जी आदि इलाके शामिल हैं। वर्तमान समय में उत्तर बिहार की ओर जाने वाले वाहनों के साथ पश्चिमी पटना के मुहल्लों में रहने वाले लोग जाम से परेशान रहते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें